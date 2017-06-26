Inspirations by Frances Durisseau

Today I want you to remind yourself how wonderful you are! I’m not speaking about big ego, self-serving attitudes that many have about themselves. I’ve seen and know of that in many, and it’s easy recognizable and not at all attractive. I’m talking about the humble, quiet confidence that only comes by living your life without rose-colored glasses disguising the hurt and pain you might have been though. It develops from knowing that you may not be the most beautiful or handsome or the most popular person in the crowd, but you are finally comfortable that you are giving the world the best you that you can and are happy with that person. It comes from understanding that knowledge and education lie beyond diplomas, and wisdom comes as you experience both the good and the bad that life brings to you. It is seeing beauty in the person you have become, and excitement in the possibilities of all that the future holds for you, whether you are 10 or 85! Take the time to remind yourself today how wonderful you are, and celebrate that reality! There is no one else exactly like you and there never will be again! Go out there and dazzle, shine, sparkle, glow, sing, dance, write, paint or whatever you feel like doing, and make the world more beautiful! WOW! You are amazing and I am blessed to get to share this world with you.