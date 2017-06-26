Calling all budding journalists! The Post is looking for a young author to send to Young Writer’s Camp. If you are interested, or you know someone who would like to attend, just send me an email using your best journalistic skills telling me why you would like to be a Cub Reporter for The Post Newspaper. You will have to act fast because Camp is going to be held on July 10th through the 13th and you will need to have transportation to the Arbor Building at 2700 Bay Area Blvd.

The individual selected will have the opportunity to work with our Senior Staff Writer, Trishna Buch, as our Cub Reporter for the summer, reporting on local happenings, getting his or her byline and a headshot for the paper. We are hoping this will inspire young writers to consider journalism as a career choice. No matter how it gets delivered, an Informed Community is a Healthy Community. So help us get the word out and lets find our next budding journalist.

Space still available for Young Writers Camp. Budding authors in grades 7-12 are eligible to attend University of Houston-Clear Lake’s four-day Young Writers Camp July 10-13. Each day features two sessions taught by UHCL College of Education Instructional Associate Emma Sobey. The 8:30-11:30 a.m. session will focus on critical-thinking and deductive-reasoning skills. Students will solve a variety of mysteries, logic puzzles and strategy games to help them understand how authors use clues to entice and surprise readers.

From noon – 3 p.m., students will explore brainstorming techniques and writing strategies to help them improve their creative and academic writing. Morning and afternoon sessions are $139 each. Part of the Kids U summer program, the Writing Camp is held in the center Arbor Building, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., Houston.

Kids U runs six camps that target different interests at different ages, through 12th grade. For the full schedule and prices, visit http://kidsu.uhcl.edu. For more information, call UHCL’s Center for Educational Programs, 281-283-3530.