Become a Hurricane Helper

There are many steps in hurricane preparedness, including what your actions are before, during, and after.



Together Against the Weather is our Guide to being a good Neighbor and a Great Community

Before we are facing a Community Crisis – flood, hurricane, storm surge or chemical spill – knowing how we, as a neighborhood and as a Community, will respond is the first and probably most critical step to ensuring safety for ourselves, our pets, our neighbors and those in our Community who are hampered, disabled, or limited in some way to help themselves.

Let’s face it, Texans, especially those of us on the coast, are hardy folk. We take care of our own and we don’t often ask for help. Usually, the more likely we are to need help in a crisis, the less likely we are to ask! That means it is up to us, the able bodied, the less likely, to seek out those around us and offer our help log before it is needed.

Together Against the Weather is what that is all about. Togetheragainsttheweather.com is the best place you can go to find out how you can be an effective Hurricane Helper. United Way is promoting the CALL 2-1-1 Program for anyone with a disability or special need that might require assistance during a crisis and especially during an evacuation. Make sure they have someone that will be checking on them if an evacuation order comes down. And when possible, Be Their Backup. Check with them when a storm is coming to make sure they have been contacted.

Make sure you know how to operate and transport any equipment specific to their disability in case you find your neighbor has been stranded and you need to get local authorities to assist them.

And lastly, take the time now to develop your own personal plan for surviving a hurricane. Have Emergency numbers close at hand and in several different locations. In the event you are separated from your loved ones, have a designated location to meet after the storm.

The most responsible thing anyone can do is to Be Invested in Being Educated. Encourage others to do the same. Make a plan; make sure everyone in your household knows the plan. Keep the plan fresh in your mind by discussing it from time to time. And share your plan with neighbors and friends. Then you will be helping others to be Together Against the Weather.