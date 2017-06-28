Saturday on 6th Street – Lordy, I hope there’s ribs!

Lordy, I hope their’s ribs and green beans and mac and cheese every Saturday on 6th Street! You see, I stumbled across a Texas City resident by the name of Roosevelt Wrice who, aside from his relative/sidekicks, Bruce Coleman and Durell Williams, has just about the biggest smile on 6th Street!

These guys were busy setting up a tent in front of the Daquiri Drive Thru as I stopped in to acquire one “Ozzy Osborne” (to go…how amazing is that!) [Just don’t open it until you arrive at your destination]. Yummy! They suggested I stop back by later for some dinner and I did just that!

Roosevelt was busy when I came back, serving heaping portions of ribs and veggies straight out of Heaven itself, as car after car pulled up to grab some goodness. I found out that I had missed Turkey legs and sausage on a stick from the previous weekend but as he filled my container with goodies, I felt little remorse. All I could think about was Ribs, Ribs, Ribs! When he opened his pit and revealed what was inside I could already tell this was going to be a memorable evening.

It seems Roosevelt went to school in La Marque, graduated from both Galveston College & Texas Southern. He received a degree in Culinary Arts and spent the next eight years in the Army. When he got out, he worked as a Sous Chef for six years at Tillman Fertittas Steak House, spent seventeen years in construction and now he cooks for pleasure; his and his followers.

He does special events, family affairs, and as a matter of fact, while he was preparing for the evening at the Daquiri Drive thru, he was also serving his wares at his wife’s Grand Opening at “Riley’s Bling couture” on 25th Avenue! Riley is his two-year-old daughter and the inspiration for his wife’s new business.

So, when you are planning a special event and you want to blow everyone away with the menu, Call Roosevelt. And if you want to be certain that I know of what I speak, just hop on down to 6th Street this coming Saturday and come hungry!

You can reach Roosevelt at 979-616-1204 or call Riley’s Bling at 409-354-6443.