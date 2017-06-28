Storm Surge Can Be Deadly – 10 Tips to Prepare for a Surge

Hurricanes.gov or www.nch.noaa.gov/surge

The information below comes directly from the “Hurricane & Severe Weather Guide made available to attendees at the Town Hall meeting Thursday night.

Emergency Management Director and Assistant Director Tom Munoz and Bryan Rivera believe that an Informed Community is A Safer Community. In support of their efforts to inform and empower our community, The Post Newspaper will present a excerpt from the HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS TOWN HALL MEETING thru the entire Hurricane Season both in print and Online

Storm Surge is the abnormal rise of water generated by a storm, over and above the predicted astronomical tides. The storm tide is the water level that includes storm surge an astronomical tide. An 8-foot wave crest on top of a 17-foot storm tide implies a total water level of 25 feet. The combination of a storm surge flooding and battering waves can be very destructive as seen during Hurricane Ike in 2008, Carla in 1961 and the 1900 Galveston Storm to mention a few. Storm surge flooding can penetrate well inland. With Hurricane Ike some locations of coastal Texas and Louisiana were flooded greater than 20 miles inland from the coast.

Storm surge is often the greatest threat to life and property from a hurricane. It poses a significant threat for drowning. A mere six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes only two feet of rushing water to carry away most vehicles—including pickups and SUVs.

Storm surge can cause water levels to rise quickly and flood large areas—sometimes in just minutes, and you could be left with no time to take action if you haven’t already evacuated as instructed.

Storm surge values do not correspond well to the hurricane wind categories (of the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale) that range from 1 to 5. These categories are based only on winds and do not account for storm surge.

Tropical storms, category 1 or 2 hurricanes, major (category 3 to 5) hurricanes, and post-tropical cyclones can all cause life-threatening storm surge.

Storm surge can also occur with non-tropical storms like Nor’easters and other winter storms.

Many U.S. Gulf and East Coast areas are vulnerable to storm surge, including areas up to several miles inland from the coastline. Find out today, well before a hurricane ever approaches, if you live in a storm surge evacuation zone.

Storm surge can occur before, during, or after the center of a storm passes through an area. Storm surge can sometimes cut off evacuation routes, so do not delay leaving if an evacuation is ordered for your area.

During the peak of a storm surge event, it is unlikely that emergency responders will be able to reach you if you are in danger.

Even if your community is not directly affected by storm surge, it could experience other hazards from the storm and face dangerous conditions such as impassable roads, water and sewage problems, and power outages. If power remains on, downed electrical wires can pose an electrocution risk.

Weather conditions and the forecast can change.

Local officials could issue evacuation or other instructions for many reasons. Always follow the instructions of local officials