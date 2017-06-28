Where’s The WI-FI?

Trishna’s Tidbits – Modern Musings by Trishna Buch

Throughout the last week of May, and the first two weeks of June, I had family visiting from India. They left last week and—while they were here—we took trips to San Antonio, College Station and Houston, along with visits to Galveston, Kemah and different shopping malls in and around Houston.

One particular outing we took was to a baseball game. In this particular game, the Sugarland Skeeters were playing against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Now, the one thing that is important for you to know—about me—is that I hate sports. Well, hate might be too strong of a word. But I can honestly say that I do not enjoy them at all. I don’t enjoy them, I don’t understand them and I don’t understand how people can sit through them. And, if you are one of those people who do love sports, more power to you, my friend. You have more patience than I do.

Knowing my aversion to sports, you probably won’t be surprised to hear that I wasn’t particularly looking forward to this outing. I mean yes, I was looking forward to an evening out with my family—what a treat on a work night—but I would have much rather spent this outing somewhere else. Like at a movie or a trip to the shopping center. Now that’s my idea of a fun evening; not a visit to a baseball game. But I digress. All eight of us piled into our rented van and made our way to the baseball field. Or is it a stadium? See my lack of knowledge?

The first thing I did, when we arrived at our seats, was try to connect to their Wi-Fi. This would be the make or break of the evening, at least for me. If they had Wi-Fi I would be able to pass my time at the game by doing what I do best—surfing the internet. If they did not have Wi-Fi, I would have to find another way to pass the time. I could have watched the game, but I needed a back-up option in case I got bored. And I had a feeling I would.

And, miracle of miracles, there was Wi-Fi! And, surprisingly enough, the connection was fast and strong. So I settled in with my phone, ready to pass the two or three hours the game would last, by scrolling through social media. But, of course, me and my lack of organizational skills did not plan ahead and charge my phone. So, 20 minutes into the game starting, the battery died and I had nothing left to do but watch the game.

So that’s exactly what I did. And all of my doubts and annoyances…proved completely true! Because I was so bored! I don’t mean to sound ungrateful; I know plenty of people would love to be attending a baseball game, but it’s not my cup of tea. In fact, relaxing at home with a cup of tea is my cup of tea. But I’m getting off track again.

During the time I spent at the game I saw several home runs, several “outs”, a few balls flying out of the stadium and some even flying into the stands and almost hitting people in the face. But the most exciting part of the event was the times when the players would be taking a break and they would invite members of the audience to participate in games. These games consisted of relay races, musical chairs and ring tosses—all of which were more entertaining than the actual baseball game. Or so I thought.

The biggest highlight of the night, however, was when the overhead board flashed with the words “Congratulations Rahee On Graduating!” My parents had arranged for the stadium to congratulate my sister on graduating high-school, along with wishing my aunt a Happy Birthday.

And apparently the rest of my family was bored as well. Because—as soon as the congratulatory messages came up—we gathered our belongings and left the field. Or stadium. I still don’t know.

I miss my relatives and would give anything to have them back. The three weeks they were here were incredible, but it went by way too fast. And I wish all the time that they lived closer. But, whenever they do visit next, I think we can cross “go to a baseball game” off the list!