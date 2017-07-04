By Trishna Buch

When a disaster strikes our county, we want to make sure that we are equipped to take care of ourselves and our neighbors. The Galveston County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) knows this, which is why it offers training to individuals starting at the age of 13. The training offered by CERT gives its participants the skills to assist first responders during emergencies, in making sure that everybody is safe.

CERT began in 1985 after an earthquake in Los Angeles. According to information provided to The Post by John Herrmann, Galveston County’s emergency preparedness administrator, “several people came out to help after the earthquake but they didn’t always know the protocol, so they were getting in the way.” The willingness of residents to help was noticed by the Los Angeles Fire Department, who decided to train these individuals. In 1993, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) took over, turning CERT into a national program. And Herrmann told me that now the program has turned international; reaching places like Brazil, Spain and the Philippines.

In Galveston County, CERT began in 2008. However, after four years, it began to flounder—leading Mark Henry, the county judge, to look for a strong group of volunteers. “The thing about Galveston County is that its residents are always willing to help others,” Herrmann said.

Herrmann told me that his company, Greater Metropolitan Safety Council, has been “building emergency response teams in businesses and industries” since the 1990s. The company was contracted with the county several times, and this gave Henry the incentive to ask Herrmann and his company to take over the CERT program.

“The county wanted someone with experience and knowledge and the know-how of how to build a team, to come in and build a team based on volunteers.”

The CERT training classes are led by Herrmann and about six other instructors. During the 24 hour course—which normally takes place over a course of five to six days—participants are able to learn several skills that are useful in disasters including: strategies to treat life-threatening conditions, an overview of terrorism awareness, identifying and reducing fire hazards, CPR and First Aid. Furthermore, single classes in CPR and First Aid are also offered—away from the CERT Academy—which allows the instructors to go into more depth. On the final day of the academy, the participants are put through a disaster simulation, which allows them to practice the skills they gained in the academy. And, once they pass the course and are equipped with skills to assist during disasters, they do exactly that. According to Herrmann, CERT members have assisted in search and rescue missions, assisted during the Texas City Y Oil Spill in 2014 and—with their Operation Safe And Sound—help the beach patrol monitor remote areas during holiday weekends.

Herrmann told me that, during the 2014 oil spill, the team provided over 1000 volunteer hours. And their efforts resulted in them being honored with two national awards from FEMA. “There were 12 awards and 12 honorable mentions handed out, with over 300 nominations and we won two,” Herrmann said. The organization has put together a 501c3 charity called GC Cert Association.

“The federal government has been warning these teams, all across the country, for the past two to three years; that the funds are not going to last forever,” Herrmann told me. “It is all covered under the Stafford Act and those funds are drying out, So we put together the charity and are actively pursuing contributions from businesses and individuals in the community—because we need supplies.”

The CERT academy and the individual classes are completely free, but Herrmann told me there is a charge if you want to become an amateur radio operator. “We will put people through a HAM radio licensing class and that is the only class that comes with a fee—a $15 federal licensing fee.”

The next CERT Academy is in Jamaica Beach on September 15 from 6:00-10:00pm, September 16 from 8:00am-5:00pm, September 17 from 2:00-6:00pm, September 22 from 6:00-10:00pm and September 23 from 8:00am-5:00pm. For more information, go online to galvestontxcert.samariteam.com. And keep an eye on the website and this paper because the timings and location of the first CERT Academy in Texas City—taking place on October 10, October 11, October 12, October 17, October 19 and October 21—will be coming soon.

“The main goal of CERT is to have people become self-reliant,” Herrmann told me. “Because, when people are able to help themselves during disasters, it means that they won’t call 911 and this allows first responders to assist people who cannot help themselves. “And everyone who participates in the Academy brings a talent and a skill.”