A LEGACY LIVES ON

By Trishna Buch

Dozens of community members went out to the former Northside Elementary School on Saturday June 24, to witness the school being renamed to the Manuel Guajardo Jr. Elementary School.

Manuel Guajardo, JR was a former member of the Texas Independent School District’s board, a position he held for about 25 years, and which he maintained until his death in June of 2016. During his time with the school board, Guajardo was elected to the position of president and vice president several times and he spent 14 years serving as the representative of the educational establishment’s region four at the Texas Association Of School Boards.

Throughout his life, Guajardo was also civically involved in the community and county for several years. This involvement included serving for 17 years on the City Of Texas City Housing Authority’s board, being involved with SER Jobs For Progress, being a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Texas City and being a member of the Rotary Lions Club.

According to a guest column submitted to The Post by TCSID Communications Director Melissa Tortorici, Guajardo was also instrumental in organizing the first Cinco De Mayo celebration in Texas City, helped the implementation of bilingual education in Texas City schools and was the first Hispanic individual to run for public office. Guajardo, along with his wife, Mary, were members of Texas City’s LULAC council 255, where they were both honored for their service to the organization. Guajardo was a pillar to his community, shown by his willingness to be a voice for minorities. “He was just an amazing man,” James Guajardo, grandson of Manuel Guajardo, said.

In January, the TCISD trustees approved the renaming of Northside Elementary School into the Manuel Guajardo JR Elementary School. That month, when The Post got in contact with Tortorici to ask her about the reason for the name change, she cited the district’s newsletter.

She said: “The board felt it was an honor to have a distinguished school like Northside reflect the name of the well-respected Mr. Guajardo.”

The ceremony consisted of several individuals speaking about their relationship with Guajardo and the difference he made, not only to the school district, but to the community as a whole. And the event was well-attended with individuals—including Guajardo’s family and friends—coming in from out of town. Amongst the attendees were Matt Doyle, Texas City mayor and Chuck Doyle, former Texas City mayor. “There were so many people, that there were not enough seats for everyone” Donna Carter, Post photographer, said.

And Guajardo’s family wanted to thank all of the attendees and everyone instrumental in putting this event together, including: TCISD, the school board, Chuck Doyle, Carlos Garza, Jim Crow, Lonnie Cox, Thomas Applegath, David Anthony, Matt Doyle, Debbie Fuller, Cynthia Lusignolo and Chuck Doyle.

“This dedication was a tremendous honor,” James Guajardo said. “This was similar to a soldier receiving his medal of honor and we are really excited that this is happening. “I want everyone to know that the school isn’t changing, but—with this dedication—I hope that my grandfather’s legacy can live on.”