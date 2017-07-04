The POST Community Calendar

Cavender’s will be selling paper torches at its Texas stores for the entire month to support Special Olympics Texas athletes. People can purchase the torches for $1 at the checkout counter and—according to a press release from SOTX—the “funds raised will go toward providing quality sports competition and training for more than 58,300 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in the state.”

Pictured holding the boot is an athlete, Kevin Harrell, surrounded by Cavender’s employees.-Photo courtesy SOTX