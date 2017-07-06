Bayou Animal Services Pet Adoption Bazaar

By Trishna Buch

“Dogs are a man’s best friend!” And cats can be too, if you are willing and able to give these furry creatures a good home. The VFW Post 6378 wants to help you out, and help these animals find a forever home, by hosting a Pet Adoption Bazaar on Saturday July 15. The event, which will take place at 5204 Highway Three in Dickinson, will feature several beautiful dogs and cats who will all be eagerly waiting to meet you. And all of the funds raised will be given to Bayou Animal Services.

I sat down with Beverly and Bob Conklin, who were integral in getting this event started. They said one of the main reasons they wanted to have this adoption event, was because there are a lot of animals in bad shape, who need a home.“There are so many animals running loose on the streets,” Beverly told me. “From time to time Bayou City will call us to groom an animal that’s been out for a while and is in terrible shape “So we’ll take it in and groom it before we send it back to them. And hopefully that animal will get adopted because it looks a little better.” Beverly then showed me a picture of a beautiful little Shih Tzu called Daisy, who happens to be blind.

“She was really misused,” Bob said.

“But we’ve had her for about a week and a half, she’s gaining weight and is a nice little dog.”

Beverly added that she is doing a home remedy on Daisy to help her hair grow back and that she might be able to see shadows, since “she doesn’t always run into the doors.” “She’s a good little dog and I hope someone can give her a home,” she said. “I put her pictures on Facebook asking ‘do you know me, I’m lost’ but got no response.” Beverly told me that she was a groomer in Nacogdoches, which is what helped her get into the business of grooming animals.

“We sold our home there and moved into the older section in Dickinson—on Willow Oaks Circle. The house is set up in a way that I have a room that is set off so I can groom there,” she told me. “We did the same in Nacogdoches,’ Bob added. “We used to go in there (to the shelter) and clean them up. But when Beverly started her own business we could bring them to the house and use our equipment to clean them up

“It’s amazing how resilient these animals are.” Beverly and Bob wanted to stress the fact that all these animals need is a little love and you are given a friend for life.

All of the animals at the adoption bazaar will be fully vetted and, not only will you be able to take home a forever friend, but the event will also include low cost vaccinations and microchipping for the animals.

And the bazaar will be a fun event for the entire family, with pony rides, snow-cones and Blue Bunny Ice Cream being just a handful of the activities and vendors that will be on site.

So be sure to mark July 15 on your calendar and start making room in your home for your newest addition!

And for more information, or if you are interested in being a vendor, call Beverly at 361-446-6033.