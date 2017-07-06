Like Mother, Like Daughter

By Mary Ekene

In the Hatcher Clan, with the leadership of Ms. Florence Hatcher leading the pack, we see that THE WOMEN play a huge part in keeping the family going. Following in her mother’s footsteps, Rochelle Hatcher, forty-one the baby of the nine children is the glue in her family as well. Her love to help people, be there for her family and be a hard worker mirrors everything her mother did for her family.

When Rochelle Hatcher had her first born, she recalls telling me her mother helped raise her son for the first eight years while she worked two jobs to provide for her family. “I truly appreciate my mother being there for me with my son. It was challenging working two jobs, but I made sure I did what I could to provide for my child.

Years later Rochelle had her second son and continued working in the industrial industry where she has worked in the last seven years. At one time she worked three jobs to provide for her children and made sure her kids did not want for anything. “I do not give them today what I cannot provide for them tomorrow.” Rochelle Hatcher continues to add that she knows her kids will thank her later for everything she has done for them.

Three years ago, she got married to her husband Ronnie and currently resides in Freeport, Texas. Her and her husband love to travel and spend time with one another. “We love taking trips and spending quality time with each other and our children. I am all about family.”

Rochelle Hatcher met her husband six years ago and it has been a close union since. He loves her children and she is there for his, the love between the both of them is selfless. “My mother provided the foundation for me to be a good mother and provide for my family. She was always cooking, cleaning, making sure my father was taken care of. She rarely ever complained and taught me how to survive.”

Rochelle Hatcher is a mother, a wife, a hard-worker, a working woman, a provider. Her mother is her role model and had exemplified what it is to be an awesome human being. “I want my boys to see through me what it means to always stand on your own feet. I want to teach them in this life, no one owes them anything. You have to go out there and get it.” I am blessed for the family God blessed me with.