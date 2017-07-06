The POST Community Calendar

Juan Gonzalez, a graduate of University Of Houston Clear Lake and third grade reading teacher at Louis G. Lobit Elementary School has a goal of awakening the passion of reading in everyone he comes in contact with. Not only is he passionate about sharing his love for reading with this students, he also shares this love with the teachers he has come in contact with through social media. And—through his efforts—Gonzalez was noticed by Scholastic, who featured him and his classroom in their online magazine. –Photo courtesy UHCL.