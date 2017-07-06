The Power Of Conversation

TRISHNA’S TIDBITS

Modern Musings by Trishna Buch

What do you do when you miss someone so much, it almost prevents you from going about your daily life? What do you do when you know you can see that person (or people) again soon, but even that isn’t enough because you don’t know when “soon” is? That is a question that I am currently asking myself, as I struggle to deal with the fact that my family—who was here for three weeks—is now back in India.

At the time of writing this article, it has been two weeks since my relatives left and—when you read the story—it will have been three weeks. As the weeks progress, the feeling of sadness lessens, but I continue to miss them. And it comes in small forms; such as going to Kemah and thinking “last time I was here, it was with them” or watching a television show and saying “my cousins and I watched this show together when they were here.”

When they first left, on Tuesday June 20, I was incredibly down all day. I struggled to concentrate on my work or schoolwork, because I was more focused on the fact that they were a million miles in the air, becoming further from Texas with every passing hour. After unsuccessfully attempting to get a few articles written, I decided to go home at about 4:00pm, after successfully writing one and a half articles. This was not my best day, because I can easily shell out three articles on an average day; sometimes more.

That evening, I had to bury myself in mindless television and talk to a cousin to prevent myself from falling into the pits of despair. Alright, so it wasn’t that dramatic, but I was feeling incredibly sad and, for a moment, wondered if I would ever get out of it.

However, I did notice that—whenever I busied myself with work or school—it would lower the feelings of sadness. So I did exactly that. When I was at work, instead of dwelling on how I felt, I churned out articles, responded to emails and set up interviews. When I was at home, in order to prevent my mind from going in several different directions, I focused all my energy on my schoolwork. I did my required readings, answered the discussion questions and even looked ahead to assignments due in a few weeks. I did everything I could to keep myself and my brain occupied, so that I stopped thinking.

The most surprising fact is that this has never happened to me before. Sure, I’ve missed relatives and friends after we’ve met and been separated—but never to such a high level. I’ve felt sad for a day, maybe two, and then gotten over it quite fast. This time however it took me a week to get over it.

But what helped was talking to someone about it. And I cannot stress that enough. I know that people say it all the time and I never listened, but now I know the power of conversation. Just by telling a family member that “my relatives have left, I feel extremely sad and don’t know how to handle it” took a huge load off my shoulders. The people I spoke to were able to perk me up, by telling me to think of all the good times we had and reminding me that we can speak anytime over the phone or video chat and that we just have to start preparing for the next meeting.

So that is the best advice I can give all of you. If you are ever feeling sad or angry or scared or any similar feeling—tell someone about it. Do not keep it bottled up because it will start to negatively affect you. Talk about how you feel with a person that you trust and they will be able to help you. One good thing did come out of this. After refusing to go to India because it’s too far and I hate flying, I have now decided that I will take make a trip after I finish my Masters program. I guess I need to start mentally preparing for that approximately 19 hour flight!