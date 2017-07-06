Trishna Buch – It’s the Little Things that count

The youngest member of our Tribe, Trishna Buch, is often the hardest working. In her quiet manner, Trishna moves through her day with grace and sincerity. Her journalistic skills are unparalleled and she often carries the entire issue with her Tidbits and her curious nature. Trishna is a planner. She says she isn’t good at puzzles and yet she is able to fit all the myriad pieces of her busy life together in a way that seems to fit perfectly.

With a Bachelors in Communications and working on her Masters in Early Childhood Education – by August she will have completed half of the required 36 hours at UHCL – Trishna is a force of nature. The elder of two girls, Trishna grew up moving from town to country as the family followed her father’s career as a Chemical Engineer for Dow.

She grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, moved to Lake Jackson, Texas and then spent four years in Belgium, where her family made the most of their time in Europe visiting surrounding countries like Italy and Germany. Trishna attended and graduated from Antwerp International School, so even though the natives spoke Dutch and French, Trishna’s schooling was in English.

When her father’s work brought the family to Friendswood, Trishna began studying at the University of Houston where she would eventually get her degree in Communications. After a rather lengthy search for employment that would allow her to use her degree, Trishna tumbled upon The Post Newspaper in Texas City. Against her nature, Trishna walked in, asked to speak to the Editor and within a short time Trishna found herself working part time as a writer for a real newspaper. This part-time stint eventually turned into a full time job.

Within a few months of starting with The Post Trishna began working on her Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education. She chose this path in her typical thoughtful manner. At one point Trishna subbed at a primary school and it stirred a passion in her to teach. She thought about it and decided as she moves through her adult life , teaching would afford her the ability to raise her children and be present in their lives in a way other career paths might not.

And so our youngest member serves to remind us of the importance of planning our lives in a manner that shows consideration for others while honoring our personal goals and passions. Trishna shows great maturity in all that she takes on and at the same time, she celebrates her youth. She loves Harry Potter, loves long walks listening to Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran and One Direction. She loves reading books that are thought provoking that “stay with you” like “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” one of her favorites.

Trishna says this opportunity has allowed her to mature and grow; in confidence, in life skills as well as in her career as a writer. “I actually get to use what I learned in college. I apply what I have learned every day and I acquire new skills as well. It has allowed me to stretch as a person and for that I am truly grateful.”

The Post is grateful as well as I am sure, are her readers. When we think about the people who impact our lives in small way and large, rarely do we think about the people who bring us the news. But bringing a positive spin to the world around us is a gift. And for that, Ms. Buch, we are grateful.