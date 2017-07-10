Fourth of July in Galveston County

Parades, games, booths, entertainment and—of course—red, white and blue was the order of the day when hundreds of residents around Galveston County celebrated the nation’s 241st birthday. Men, women and children decorated their vehicles and bicycles, put on their patriotic clothing and walked the streets of their city. The Post’s production manager, Tina Gomez, participated in the Galveston parade with her Tutu Live Krewe! And the League City Historical Society’s Teddy Bear Parade was a big hit, with children decorating their wheeled vehicles and hitting the streets, before enjoying free food and entertainment. It was a day full of joy for everyone!