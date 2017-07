In Our Prayers

In loving memory is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 for details.

June 20

Verita Stansfield

Born December 6, 1927

June 22

David Michael Tholen

Born June 7, 1963

June 25

Richard Powell Weems

Born July 18, 1923

June 26

Alma King

Born July 10, 1957

June 27

Ardis Lee Williams

Age not advised

June 28

Frank Alvarado

Born June 26, 1942

Faust Robert Cruz

Age not advised

Eddie Hopes

Died at age 84

June 29

Alberta Hubbard

Died at age 97

Leonard Loukanis

Born August 24, 1938

Esther Delores Mauck

Born October 19, 1947

Judy Maureen Smith

Born April 9, 1955

June 30

Rodney Brown

Born September 2, 1978

John Leonard Elliot

Age unknown

Fretta Belle Pittman

Born January 22, 1926

Lucille Etie Sims

Born March 12, 1925

July 1

Douglas Paul Freeman

Born June 12, 1961

Gladys Shirley Gravitt

Died at age 84

Edwin Walter Neumann

Born March 10, 1933

Horace Joseph Norris

Born October 20, 1930

Steven Rudolph Roloff

Born January 24, 1950

July 2

Alvin Wayne Cantrell

Born June 28, 1949

Edson Wayne Carr

Born February 13, 1949

Theresa Rose Dennis

Born February 10, 1956

David Kelley

Born November 10, 1951

Fay Elizabeth Meier

Born July 17, 1920

Karen Ella Mikesell

Died at age 71

Miriam Ruiz

Born December 1, 1968

July 3

Francis Giglio

Born December 29, 1928

Jo Ann Seeton Pollock

Born January 26, 1938

Yvonne Saenz

Born August 7, 1940

July 4

Angela Story

Died at age 52

July 5

Ronald Ewing Rowland

Died at age 77

Date Unknown

Lylia Taylor

Age unknown