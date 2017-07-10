Obituary – Harry Dwight Cahanin

Harry Dwight Cahanin, 61, of Freeport, TX, was called home to be with our Father on July 1, 2017, after a short battle with esophageal cancer.

Dwight was born to Francis Frederick Cahanin and Ethelene Marie Cahanin (Moreau) on February 27, 1956, in Opelousas, LA.

Dwight married his girlfriend of five years, Gina Marie Schecter in Houston, TX on June 25, 2017.

Dwight worked for 16 years most recently as a PPM (Maintenance) Coordinator for Dow Chemical’s Salt Dome Operations. He retired in June, 2016.

Dwight was an avid fisherman. Not only did he love fishing, but he loved sharing his skill and knowledge with everyone who was new or inexperienced with the sport. Fishing and being on the water was his happy place.

Dwight was a fantastic cook, and participated in numerous cookoff teams over the years. Most recently he cooked with HDC Cookers and Mixed Breed Cookers. Often Dwight was in charge of the Friday Night Feast, due to his natural knack for hospitality with people and his talent for food presentation. He always made people feel welcome. Dwight enjoyed dancing the night away every now & then too! He was barely able to take a break from the dance floor before someone else was asking him to spin them around. He always had a full dance card!

Dwight and his wife loved working on home projects together and going to flea markets to find new ideas or items to use in their projects. Dwight was multi-talented, artistic and creative. He could do nearly anything he put his mind to.

Above all else, Dwight’s biggest love of all was his family. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren who know him as “Pops”. The grandchildren and family brought him so much joy and laughter and were more important to him than anything else in the world.

Dwight is preceded in death by his parents, Francis & Ethelene Cahanin, brother-in-law Moe Gillespie and his dearest son, Hunter Dane Cahanin.

Dwight is survived by wife, Gina (Schecter); son, Christopher Cahanin; daughter’s, Kimberly Cahanin (Michael); Rikki Lookingbill (Kenneth); and Kailyn Cahanin (Joshua); Step-son Michael (Carly) Schecter; brother’s Freddie (Gwen) and Chris (Cindy); sister’s, Frankie Rylee (Cecil); Faye Gillespie; step-sister’s Debbie Barnett (Gary) and Minnie Gilliam (David). Grandchildren, Tommy & Conner Lookingbill; Jansen Cahanin & Cooper Haynes; Holden Cahanin; Harley & Ellie Smith with Forrest on the way; and step-grandchildren Curie & Halden Schecter

If you would like to make a donation in Dwight’s memory, please make them to:

Southern Outdoor Dreams at www.southernoutdoordreams.org