Release & Renew

Inspirations by Frances Durisseau

There are times things need replacing in our day to day lives. Things wear out or breakdown one too many times, and we have to take a look around to find a new one, or at least a newer model. The same can be said about other things that affect us in life. Often we find that certain attitudes and beliefs need to be given a serious look, for fine tuning, and yes, even replacing because they are just not working for us anymore. In replacing the bitterness, resentment, fear, anger and condemnation with contentment, satisfaction, courage, thankfulness and acceptance you will find peace, even in the midst of chaos, trials or other storms that living life can bring.It’s not always easy to let go of what is not working for us. Yet it is in letting go and finding a new way that we grow, mature, and evolve. Release, and replace. It’s time for something new.