Season passes are now on sale for University Of Houston-Clear Lake’s Bayou Theater, with single passes going on sale on August 1. In the 2017-2018 season, music lovers will be able to enjoy baroque, bluegrass, blues and more. Pictured are Jamie Dailey, left, and Darrin Vincent—a multi-Grammy nominated duo who will be one of the performer’s at the university. – Photo courtesy UHCL