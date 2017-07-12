By Trishna Buch

Calling all gardeners!

Mark your calendars for August 1 and August 15 because Galveston County Master Gardener, John Jons, will be leading two gardening related classes. It doesn’t matter if you are a beginner gardener or an expert; because these two classes will help you develop and enhance your skills as a gardener.

I had a chance to speak to Jons last week, to request more details on himself and the classes. He told me that he has been a Master Gardening and American Rose Society Consulting Rosarian for over 15 years. As a master gardener, his specialty is in growing and hybridized roses. In fact, his experience and efforts recently earned him a rose hybridizer award from the American Rose Society. He also provides garden lectures, writes articles and produces YouTube videos on a variety of gardening and rose topics.

“Along with that, another unique thing about me is that I provided unique roses that I have hybridized to a national plant nursery company for testing for potential national sale,” he told me.

After speaking to his experiences and accomplishments, Jons told me about the two classes. Both classes are free and feature lessons that are relevant to Galveston gardeners.

“We focus on growing plants that grow well in Galveston County,” he told me.

The class on August 1, called Square Foot Gardening, is a workshop which will teach the basics of small space gardening. It is “ideal for the new gardener” and will show attendees how much can be simply and easily grown in a 4 by 4 garden. Jons will teach attendees about basic gardening design, planning, soil preparation, plant selection, establishment and care, and how to manage and control local insects and diseases.

“This is the perfect class for a teacher to take, if they are planning to teach a class in gardening to students of all ages or for a parent or grandparent who is trying to teach gardening to a child,” he told me.

The class on August 15, called A Homeowners Guide To Weed Control”, is more focused in terms of topic, but Jons said that it is beneficial for both beginner and expert gardeners. This class will teach attendees how to identify common weeds and to control and manage the weeds that are taking over the typical Galveston garden.

Reservations for both classes are required by calling 281-534-3413, pressing extension one and then option two. You can also email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or go online to aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html. And both classes take place at the Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office at Carbide Park, 4102 Main Street in La Marque.