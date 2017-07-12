Texas City High School Band Celebrates 80th Anniversary

Matthew Raines, Director of Bands for the Texas City/La Marque School District is looking for a little Support. The Texas city Band Program has been around for 80 years and Matthew thinks it is time to take this program to a National level.

Coming from a stint as Santa Fe ISD Band Director, this graduate of Texas City High School has had a powerful impact on TCISD Band and considering the accomplishments attained during the 2016 school year, 2017 promises to be a blockbuster year!

“The band engages students in a group activity that allows them to utilize their free time constructively, creates a sense of cultural and aesthetic awareness and instills proper values among which are; responsibility, seriousness of purpose, devotion to duty, spirit of cooperation and sensitivity to beauty. It develops proper work habits through the academic self-discipline of the curriculum and a daily practice routine, as well as the ability of self-expression and intelligent listening skills fostering greater communication. cultural and aesthetic awareness and instills proper values among which are; responsibility, seriousness of purpose, devotion to duty, spirit of cooperation and sensitivity to beauty. It develops proper work habits through the academic self-discipline of the curriculum and a daily practice routine, as well as the ability of self-expression and intelligent listening skills fostering greater communication.”

Studies show again and again, the importance of The Arts in forming well-rounded students. The impact on critical thinking, social awareness, self-discipline and responsibility all are strongly reinforced through exposure to The Arts in any form. The experience of belonging, of a shared sense of achievement, of doing well in competitions and the recognition that goes with it empowers young people to strive for success and the ability to be the best they can be becomes a realistic, achievable goal.

“The evidence is clear: study of the arts contributes to student achievement and success. Its multiple benefits are academic, basic and comprehensive. What is less clear is how to ensure that all students have the opportunity to learn about and experience the arts in school. Despite convincing research and strong public support, the arts remain on the margins of education, often the last to be added and the first to be dropped in times of strained budgets and shifting priorities.” Deasy, Richard J. (editor) (2002), Critical Links: Learning in the Arts and Student Achievement and Social Development, Washington, DC: AEP

You can support the TCISD Sting Marching Band, Drum line, Jazz, Concert, and Mariachi Ensembles by going to our website and clicking on the iGive logo and sign up so that when you shop, a portion of your purchase goes to the Texas City High School Band. In addition, there are other ways to support the Band, through food donations for events or fundraisers or donate at your chosen level to receive recognition for your support. Just click on the Stingaree logo to donate.