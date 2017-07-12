Is There A Problem?

Trishna's Tidbits / Modern Musings by Trishna Buch

This morning—the morning of writing—I was on my Facebook page and saw a post that said “cell phones bring you closer to person far from you. But it takes you away from the ones sitting next to you.” The quote was embedded into a picture posted by a Facebook page called Mesmerizing Quotes, and it really got me thinking. Why are we, as a society, so obsessed with our phones?

I myself am a culprit of phone obsession. I will check my phone for messages and other social media activity as soon as I wake up. I will be on my phone during meals, while watching television, in the car (but not while driving) and during various other activities. I will stay up until 1:00am or 2:00am watching YouTube videos and even tried using my phone in the shower. Needless to say, that last one didn’t go down so well.

It has been said that the first step to solving a problem is admitting you have one. I’m not sure who originally said this, but it rings true in all aspects of life. We—myself included—cannot work to cut our obsessions with smartphones—or any other aspect of life—if we do not admit the obsessive problem exists.

I have always denied my phone obsession. Whenever someone would get annoyed at me for constantly being on the phone, I used to ignore it because “it’s not that big of a deal” and “does it really matter if I strain my eyes? I do that anyways with the reading I have to do for class”. But now I realize that, yes, it is a big deal, because it goes beyond a simple eye strain. Constantly being on the phone could cause in a strain in your relationships. How is this possible, you may be wondering. Isn’t the entire point of cellphones and social media to bring us closer to people farther from us? Well, true as that may be, our constant obsession with being closer to people far from us, results in distancing ourselves from those close to us. Which is the exact message I gained from reading that quote.

Once I accepted that, yes, I am obsessed with my phone, I can now work on figuring out the reasons as to why this is. I think the main reasoning behind my obsession is that the majority of people I want to keep in contact with—both family and friends—do not live in Texas. While I do have several family members and friends residing near to me, I also have a bigger number living in other towns, states and countries. And so I have to resort to phone-calls, texts and social media messages to maintain our relationship. However, I should also put an equal amount of effort in maintaining the relationships I have with the people close to me. So when I’m at the dinner table with my parents or visiting relatives in the Woodlands, I should be in the moment. I should be talking to them instead of “talking” to people miles away. And that is the advice I have for all of you. If you feel that you are too attached to your device because it brings you closer to people far away from you, just keep in mind that you do not want to jeopardize your relationship with the people located close to you.

Our smartphones are convenient; there’s no denying it. At the touch of a button we can surf the Internet, pay a bill, call a friend, complete an assignment and so much more. This convenience really does explain our attachment to phones, but we also need to realize that technology is nothing compared to being in the moment and being with the people we love. The people in our lives are the only ones who we can count on to always be there for us. I enjoy the opportunity of keeping in touch with people through social media—but there is nothing better than seeing them in person. So, if you feel you haven’t seen a loved one in a long time, go visit them. There is no better alternative.

And maybe you aren’t obsessed with your phone like I am. But we all have our obsessions and we all know that, maybe, we need to control them. Start by admitting you have one, determine the reasons as to why you have one and work towards solving them. Does it mean you have to go cold turkey and completely avoid your topic of obsession? Of course not. But, as it has been said, “too much of anything is bad”.