McClellen Ends Tackle Time in a BIG way

By Brandon C. Williams

JUST WHEN it seemed like Sergio Roque’s 964-pound Tiger Shark would be the highlight of the 55th Annual Texas City/La Marque Jaycees Tackle Time, along came Tim McClellen, who ended the event with a catch of record-shattering proportions.

McClellen caught a whopping 1,033-pound Hammerhead Shark on Sunday morning, mere hours before the event reached its noon deadline. The catch, which garnered McClellen statewide attention and the admiration of offshore fishermen everywhere, set a new Tackle Time record for largest haul, destroying the 37-year-old record of 870 lbs, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The mark topped this year’s standard, which Roque had set earlier this past week.

The catch has also led to McClellen becoming a hit on social media, as the photo of the shark had resulted in nearly 1,400 shares on Facebook less than 24 hours after it posted on the Jaycees’ Facebook page on Sunday afternoon along with nearly 300 comments.

McClellen won the $1,500 first prize for the offshore competition, courtesy of DSW Homes and Benny’s Auto, while Roque earned the $500 second place prize courtesy of Land and Sea Services. James Massa, Jr., who caught a 812-pound Tiger Shark, placed third and won $250 courtesy of the family of Erick and Dana Rogers.

In the offshore open division, Michael Rogers won first place for catching a 75 lb Wahoo, while James Osteen’s 17.96 lb Barracuda earned him second place. Finishing in third was Michael Bradley, who pulled in a 14.39 lb Barracuda.

Massa, Jr. won the Ling category with a 48.79 lb haul, with Avery Fuller capturing the Kingfish division on the strength of a 49.85 lb catch. Mark Panadell took home top prize in the Red Snapper division with a 19.52 lb haul.

The rest of the 2017

Tackle Time Winners:

Inshore:

Speckled Trout: Randy Gehret, 7.19 lb

Flounder: Jimmy Chain, 7.64 lb

Stingray: Steven Bage, 175 lb

Gar: Emily Maniscalco, 123 lb

Sheepshead: Domingo Waldrop, 8.38 lb

Jackfish: Jim Collier, 25.44 lb

Gaftop: Jesus Lopez, Jr., 6.16 lb

Redfish: Waldrop, 9.87 lb

Inshore Youth:

Sand Trout: Grant Thiem, 2.15 lb, Karley Mackenzie, 1.81 lb, Haylee Wright, 1.64 lb

Croaker: Alexa Waldrop, 1.64 lb, Grant Thiem, 1.25 lb, Addi Flores, 1.04 lb

Hard Head: Brayden Fuller, 2.65 lb, Brock Bailey, 2.58 lb, Matthew Lockaby, 2.44 lb

Blue Crab: Jayden Waldrop, 8.875 in, Katy Calhoun, 8.5 in, Matthew Yarbrough, 8.5 in.