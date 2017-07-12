You can’t be sad if you eat a waffle

By Trishna Buch

Located in Seabrook, in a beautiful little neighborhood, next to an antique shop and only five minutes away from Kemah Boardwalk is the Seabrook Waffle Company—a wondrous building with one of life’s greatest creations nestled within it. I am, of course, talking about the waffle.

Now I am not talking about those pre-packaged store bought waffles that you pop into the microwave or toaster and cover in syrup each morning. I am talking about proper waffles—Belgian waffles—and all the delights and delectable toppings that go with it.

I visited Seabrook Waffle Company on Tuesday with my parents and sister. When we first arrived at the location, I noticed it carried a certain charm and European feel to it. Having lived in Europe for several years, the outdoor seating of SWC was reminiscent of the place I used to call home.

Stepping into SWC, the smell of waffle was overpowering. But not in a bad way. In fact, after six years of being away from Belgium, the aroma took me back to my days spent relaxing in Antwerp, with a waffle in one hand and ice cream in the other—just watching the people go by. My family’s favorite waffle shop was located in the heart of Antwerp’s downtown area and it was, in fact, the last thing we ate in Belgium before we moved back to Texas. I cannot explain how much waffle we stuffed ourselves with that evening, unsure on whether we would ever get a chance to taste it again. But we did! And I am so grateful. Now I have to be honest. I am not the biggest fan of Belgian waffles. They taste nice, but I’d rather satisfy my sweet tooth with chocolate ice cream. However, I give SWC a 5-star rating and urge everyone to try it, because their waffles were a carbon copy of the ones I would have in Belgium. In fact, by taking the waffles, the quaint feel of the restaurant, and the antique feel and look of the town—I felt like I had somehow transported myself to Belgium.

My family shared three waffles—one with strawberries and whipped cream, another with bananas and Nutella and a third with Nutella and whipped cream. åBe sure to stop by SWC on the way to your next Kemah visit, or just make an outing of it. And remember, waffles can be eaten for any meal. I can personally attest to this, as my family enjoyed these waffles for lunch. There’s never a wrong time to enjoy some sweet—or savory—Belgian waffles. Trust me.

Seabrook Waffle Company is located at 1402 5th Street in Seabrook. They are open Monday to Thursday from 9:00am to 9:00pm, Friday and Saturday from 8:00am to 10:00pm and are closed on Sundays. Pick up your fork and open your heart to the wonders of the waffle!