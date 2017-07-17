Each week Doc Amey answers questions from those who are looking for a way out of their current situations. Drugs, anger issues, all the stumbling blocks that so many of us tend to encounter as we pass through this world. Feel free to share your thoughts, questions, experiences and see how you can be the change you want to see.

If you would like to ask Doc a question, email him at Doc@ThePostnewspaper.net

Q) “Doc, I got a lot of anger in me. It gets me in more trouble than the drinking. Sometimes it gets so built up in me I just blow! And it’s usually at the wrong person or the wrong time or both. I live with two parents that drink and fight all the time. I feel like I’m turning into them and that’s the last thing I ever want to have happen! I don’t even like to drink that much but they get me so mad it’s the only way I can calm down.”

A) Honestly drinking was never an issue for me but anger was very bad. So honestly, until I really let Jesus in to my heart fully I would still find myself getting angry and upset over very small things. And I believe drinking only intensify the anger and the enemy (the devil) knows that. Have you ever asked yourself why they call liquor spirits? Because I believe alcohol releases something in you that intensifies what’s already there. So my advice to you would be to get you a relationship with Jesus and let Him work on you from the inside out. And being that you live with your parents, that shows it to you. Day in and day out you’re going to have to become the generational curse breaker for your family. I’ll be keeping you in my prayers and I pray this was able to help you.

Q) “Doc, how can I be the change when I can’t even get a job cause of my record?”

A) When I first was released from prison it was very hard for me to get a job and it became very discouraging to me. So much so that at times I wanted to start back selling drugs. My pastor’s wife at the church I was going to at that time encouraged me to go apply at the college and learn a trade. So that’s what I did. After a year in school I landed myself a job. And when I started working, I always showed up on time, ready to work, with a good attitude because I was just happy that someone gave me a chance. So never give up and just keep your faith in God buddy, and through your faithfulness God will bless you. As of now I’m working at a great company, inside, with air conditioning, and benefits. So, I know what God can do. The bible says he who is faithful in the least I’ll make him ruler over much but he who is unfaithful in the least will also be unfaithful with much – Luke16:10 Hope that helps

Q)”Doc, how do you keep away from the drug and everything that goes with that, when you are living right in the middle of it?”

A)It was hard for me at first because that was my life for so many years, but my number #1 motivating factor was my children. They were getting older and I didn’t want them going down the same roads I went down. But I also had to accept that if they did, it was their own personal choice; but they could never say they saw me doing it. So I had to come to a place to realize I wasn’t living my life for just me anymore because I knew my kids were watching. That’s how I was able to stay away from it, even though I was right in the middle of it. I came to the conclusion it’s not about me and that’s how I live me life.

PURCHASE DOC’S BOOK FROM AMAZON.COM

