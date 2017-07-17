Crafting a Caring Environment with her Art

CRAFT CORNER By Trishna Buch

When students, parents, staff and visitors enter La Marque High School, they are met by the smiling face of Taylor Bellard.

Bellard has been a receptionist at La Marque High School for the past year and, in her short time with the school, has made a large impact on students, staff and parents.

“She’s very efficient and is always eager to help,” Mary Limones, a parent of one current and one former LMHS student, said. “It’s so nice having her at the front office because, whenever I walk in, she always has a smile on her face and a go-getter attitude. “She has that Cougar spirit, has brightened up the front office and is a big help to the school”. “We need more people like her because she is Cougar-iffic!”

Bellard is an artist and a creator by design. When she came in to The Post to talk to me, she told me that she has always been creative. “I have always loved art and doing art projects—ever since I was a child,” she told me.

Bellard’s passion for art and creation grew as she journeyed through life. She told me that she was a social officer president on her dance team, the Dickinson Diamonds, when she was in high-school. “I loved it. It helped a lot with my creativity,” she told me.

Nowadays, Bellard creates different products—such as canvases and other decorative pieces—that can be used to brighten up an environment.

“Taylor Bellard is one of the most compassionate individuals I have had the pleasure to work with,” Ricky Nicholson, LMHS principal, told me. “She really cares about the parents, staff and student of the school—as well as its image—and that shows through her work, “She goes the extra mile, by bringing in her ideas, and puts her heart and effort into bringing about a welcoming feeling to the school. “She is irreplaceable.”

Bellard—who earned her certificate in Administrative Support from College Of The Mainland—has used her creative mind and talents in order to brighten up LMHS, bring about a higher school spirit and help increase the excitement of the students and staff when they walk in the door each morning. “I decorate the school in a general sense, but I also decorate for events like graduation, prom and homecoming,” she told me.

But Bellard does not only decorate for the high-school. In fact, she told me that she is willing to create any creative product for anyone who requests one. And they come at a price of $15 to $100. If you are interested in having Bellard create a product for you—and I highly recommend it—you can find her on Facebook at Taylor Made by Marie. Bellard—who creates about four to ten projects a month—told me that attending her Church—Abundant Life—is a big part of her life. “I like being a light in the world and this plays a huge role in me wanting to bring a better atmosphere to La Marque.”

Born in Galveston and raised in Dickinson, Bellard has been married for almost eight years. Her husband was in the Navy for five years, so she moved around with him during that time period, but she is now settled in Texas—making a life with her husband and her five children. When I asked her how she is able to concentrate and get her work done, while taking care of her children, she told me that “I do most of work at night.”

Bellard cited her high school director as one of her biggest inspirations, and her mother as being a large part of bringing about her creative side. “With Mrs. Mills (the director), I always want to impress her, even after I have graduated high-school years ago,” she told me. “And my mother is another huge inspiration. She is who I get my creative genes from.”

When I asked Bellard where she sees herself in the future, she told me that she wasn’t completely sure, but wanted to be in a school district. “I want to bring school spirit and I want to make a positive atmosphere,” she told me.

In her free time, Bellard enjoys spending time with her husband, playing Dominoes, Rummy and Skip Bo.