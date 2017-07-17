WHAT THE KALE IS GOING ON IN TEXAS CITY?

Hidden behind a well-known CPA’s office on 25th Avenue, there is something going on. You will find, if you look closely enough, everything from coffee to kale to asparagus; and (almost) any kind of herb you can imagine, growing right in the middle of Texas City on a small “farm” by the name of Hens & Hoes.

This wonderful experiment is the work of Kristy Roberts, sister of Vicki Clark, whose business this lovely experiment hides behind. I was fortunate enough to find out about Crystal’s venture when I interviewed her husband, John Roberts, National Service Director for the Wounded Warrior Project. I was fascinated to learn that she has been at this for some time so I immediately popped in to Vicki’s office and luckily Kristy was there and willing to give me a tour.

Directly behind Vicki’s office, Kristy has created a home for some of the most beautiful chickens you have ever seen…including one sweet young lady, fondly referred to as “The Donald”. Apparently, her chickens are quite prolific and her one rooster is literally “crowing” about this constantly. Each afternoon, Kristy makes the rounds and retrieves dozens of white, brown, blue and green eggs for sale for only $4.00 a dozen, considerably less than one would pay for them in the store. I also met some very muddy and very adorable mini pigs that Kristy “rescued” and would love to find homes for. But the most remarkable thing was the wide variety of plants; peppers, melons, of all sorts, lemon trees, pear trees, and sweet potatoes galore.

There is a strong movement toward suburban gardens replacing the traditional lawn as a means of getting people eating and buying locally and healthily. Kristy is ahead of the curve there. She plans to start growing hydroponically next year and would love to encourage healthy eating. “Kale is one of the main staples of my diet; that and eggs!” Kristy often has young people come to her farm and see what she is doing; then she puts them to work! Yard farming has always been around but now more than ever there is a real movement to encourage growing one’s own food and to get young people involved in that movement can only lead to good things.

We have over 40 million acres of yards – emitting carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, using tons of water, and they are significant polluters, absorbing three million tons of chemical fertilizers and 30,000 tons of pesticides each year according to a study from Duke University. In addition to that, employment opportunities for our youth are shrinking and many end up living at home well into their thirties. Encouraging a move back to agricultural sustainability, even on a small scale, can have far reaching beneficial effects on how they look at their own abilities to contribute to their family well-being, healthy eating habits, while developing an appreciation for the land as a resource rather than just a yard to mow.

Kristy has plans to market her wares this fall and is looking to expand into hydroponics. I’m not sure what the future holds for Kirsty, but I”d have to say Hens & Hoes is the wave of the future.