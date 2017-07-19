When you see a statistic like “Over 3 million people have moved from banking to Credit Unions”, one tends to wonder what in the world is motivating this kind of shift? According to CUNA Credit Union National Association, much of it must do with belonging. AMOCO Federal Credit Union is an economic democracy. Each credit union member has equal ownership and one vote — regardless of how much money a member has on deposit. At a credit union, every customer is both a member and an owner. And owners often get exceptional treatment when they drop in. Consequently, AMOCO members seem to get that kind of exceptional experience every time!

“My husband and I just opened an account here and staff has always been very helpful and friendly. They always seem to have a smile on their face which is so rare nowadays.”

After months of trying to deal with one of those online mortgage lenders, I finally went to my credit union and told them what I was trying to do. Before I knew it, I was pre-approved for a home loan and one month later, I actually own my first home. They took the time to explain the whole process to me; they were right there every time I got nervous and on top of it all, my interest rate is way lower than I could get online!”

These are the kinds of comments one gets when asking about AMOCO Federal Credit Union. From one end of The Mainland to the other, this “Member Owned Cooperative Organization” gets high marks for ease of access, friendliness, and savings across the board. There are very real advantages to belonging to a local Credit Union, not the least of which is that you belong to a community of owners of a financial services institution. And as a part owner, you have a say as to how the credit union is run and even better than that, you share in the profits in the form of reduced fees, higher savings rates and lower interest rates.

AMOCO offers a wide variety of in-house loan products with competitive rates and no PMI. In addition, AMOCO has also partnered with SWBC Mortgage Company to offer FHA and VA loans. AMOCO’s in-house loans are serviced by AMOCO, so your loan and your money stays local. As the world becomes increasingly more global, patronizing local businesses is even more important to the community in which you live and work. In addition, you are forming a business relationship that will pay off for years to come. Members who have been with AMOCO for 10 or more years are afforded additional Member Loyalty Rate discounts; there are special programs designed for the entire family, to encourage savings, to help you find effective ways to give back to your community safely and conveniently. And of course, no members’ funds are protected through the National Credit Union Association (NCUA).

For a while, real estate agents would shy away from taking their buyers to a bank or credit union for loan approval because there was an impression that the process was much slower and more tedious. Not so, says Michelle Still, Real Estate Department Manager in Texas City, “With the new governmental mortgage regulations, the process became more involved, but we can easily close your loan in 30 to 45 days and we take special care to keep all parties well informed throughout the entire process; from pre-approval, to underwriting, to processing, to close. And even better, with our Member Loyalty Rate discounts, we often have rates available that are lower than our competitors. So, when that buyer is ready to sell a few years down the road and purchase their next dream home, approval becomes so much easier because they have a track record with us. All in all, so much easier for the real estate agent and their buyer.”

People qualify for AMOCO membership through their employer, organizational affiliations like churches or social groups, and they benefit from the many educational services, additional savings programs and that sense of belonging to an organization that exists, not to make a profit but to help their member. Indeed, AMOCO is constantly involved in a variety of Community Activities that give back to the communities they support. When you become a member of AMOCO, not only are you receiving benefits, you are benefitting your community. Realtors are all about supporting their communities and it looks like working with a credit union like AMOCO is a great way to do just that!

“Agents work hard to develop a reputation for knowing their market area and they depend on lender support to provide a fast, reliable qualification process and we make sure we are able to provide options for a variety of buyers; first time homebuyers, veterans, investors and yes, well- off buyers too. They count on us to be available, flexible, creative and ready to sit down with their buyers and answer all the myriad questions they will have; from day one to the day we close. That is my goal and I take pride in being able to offer that level of service.”