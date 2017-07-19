Donna Carter-The Phenomenal Photographer

Photo by Donna CarterBy Trishna Buch

Donna Carter stopped by The Post one warm summer’s day in 2016 with a camera and a goal. She wanted to be The Post’s official photographer. She showed us her pictures, we sent her out on her first assignments and—one year later—she can proudly tell everyone that she has met this goal.

Born in Lawton, Oklahoma, Carter has been a Texas City resident for over 30 years. When I asked her about her favorite aspects of the city, she spoke about her pride in the city. “I like how they have been working to improve the city,” she told me.“Through the events on Sixth Street and the repairs on the parks and splash pads, they are able to bring in new business.”

She currently lives with her daughter and two of her seven grandchildren—two adorable boys aged two and five. Along with being an excellent photographer for The Post, Carter also spends her time taking care of her grandchildren, while her daughter works and goes to school. Her daughter currently works two jobs and is earning her pre-requisites for nursing school. “I enjoy spending time with my grandkids and taking them different places like the park,” she told me. “But I also try and keep them proactive in learning. I will teach them about their numbers and letters. I’ll walk around the house singing the alphabet song and they will listen and start singing with me.”

I asked Carter about her journey in photography. She told me that she always knew she wanted to be a photographer. And this knowledge was put forward when her mother gifted her a Polaroid camera. “I always wanted to work for Time Life Magazine,” she told me.

“I wanted to fly around the world and take pictures.”

After putting aside her photography in order to raise her three children, Carter started to pick-up her passion for photography in the past few years. She said that she enjoys photography, not only in a professional sense, but a personal one as well. “The easiest subjects to capture are the ones that aren’t moving, but my favorite subjects are my grandchildren.”

Carter told me that she has improved a lot, as a photographer, in the past year. She told me that she has become more vocal in placing people in the perfect arrangement for a picture and has become a lot more comfortable with the idea of going to an event, taking pictures and talking to the people at the event. “I am a lot more confident now than I was when I started,” she told me.

After telling me that her favorite event to capture for The Post, thus far, was the July 4th Teddy Bear Parade, she spoke about her goals for the future. “I want to continue to take photos and improve upon my talent,” she said. “I want to be remembered for the pictures I have taken and will take as I continue on my journey.”