Let’s Hit The Road!

By Trishna Buch

Now that summer is upon us, people are hitting the roads to the vacation destination of their choosing. While many people will be travelling by airplane to reach this chosen destination, many others will be loading their suitcases into their cars and embarking on the ever-so-popular, road trip.

I adore road trips. Although I am not a fan of driving, I thoroughly enjoy the feeling of sitting in a car for hours—while someone else drives, of course—listening to music, enjoying the scenery and thinking about everything I will do when we arrive at our destination.

The financial advice website WalletHub knows the importance of road trips. The website even dove into the statistics of road trips, stating that “79 per cent of families traveling this summer still plan to take road trips, a 10 per cent increase since the previous year, according to the AAA.”

Of course, when taking a road trip, there are several factors and potential hassles that need to be taken into consideration. From the cost of gas to the need for hotels and rest-stops along the route to finding the best route—people need to think long and hard, and plan ahead, before embarking on this journey.

Taking all of this into consideration, WalletHub analysts took the 50 U.S. states to determine the ones that were the most “fun, scenic and wallet-friendly road-trip destinations”.

The states were compared across three categories: costs, safety and activities. Each category was measured using 22 factors, including number of attractions, average gas prices and vehicle miles traveled per capita.

And Texas earned a rank of six in this study, meaning that we reside in a state that is significantly friendly towards road-trippers. The state came in 9th in costs, 30th in safety and 10th in activities. Therefore, although the state needs to up its safety, we can celebrate our high-score. In terms of the different studied factors, our state came in 5th in number of attractions, 6th in driving laws rating, 10th in average gas prices and 16th in vehicle miles traveled per capita.

So now that you have all the information you need, gather up your family, your pets and your belongings, load up your car and set off to make a lifetime of memories. The road trips I took with family—whether they were short three to four trips or long 12 hour trips—were all extremely enjoyable. And it is my opinion that every person should experience a long and short road trip at least once in their lifetime. So wait no longer, because the perfect opportunity is now!

If you would like your road trip experience to be from one of the states that earned the top three rating, then you need to travel to Oregon, Utah or Washington. And if you want an unforgettable, hassle-free road-trip experience, be sure to avoid Mississippi, Rhode Island or Connecticut—which earned the bottom three spots.

For a look at the full report, go online to wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-states-for-summer-road-trips/4648/.