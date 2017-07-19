Take a Stand for Safety

By Trishna Buch

The Dickinson Volunteer Fire Department needs your VOTE!

In November, an election will be taking place. One of the items on that election ballot is allowing the DVFD to charge a mandatory $5 fee in order to fund Fire Protection. What this means is that residents of WCID 1-Water Control Improvement District 1—will be required to pay a monthly fee of $5.

The topic is up for election because, in information provided to me by Mark Morgan—president of the DVFD—the department was required to submit a request and a seven year plan to the TCEQ—Texas Commission on Environmental Quality—in order for them to approve the fee.

“The funds will be a for a seven year capital improvement plan,” Morgan told me. “However, we are hoping that this could carry us through the next 20 years. “We say seven, because we cannot really go past that limit.”

Morgan told me that the decision would come purely from citizens, but that he really urges people to help. “I have been going around to different meetings—such as chamber luncheons and rotary clubs—in order to let people know exactly what we are asking for, and letting them know why they should help.”

Morgan told me that the money received would be to fund various equipment required by the Fire Department. For example, Morgan told me that they have to purchase four new vehicles and that they are already in the process of purchasing one, which is costing $650,000.

The DVFD was established in 1942 and, since then, has had three different operating stations. The current station is located at 4500 FM 517 East and has been the volunteer fire department station for the past 10 years.

When I asked Morgan if they are looking for new volunteers, he said “we are always looking.”

People who are interested in volunteering can find an application on Dickinsonvfd.org. Interested individuals can also go to the department’s Wednesday meeting to pick-up an application. The volunteer fire department participates in a variety of activities—including drill nights and real-world experiences—and every volunteer in required to attend a certain percentage of meetings and fire-calls.

Morgan, who has been part of the DVFD for the past 6 years, told me that the department is not only responsible for helping people out of fire situations, but is responsible for ensuring the safety of citizens on an all-round basis. We’ll help people who have been trapped in cars and also provide assistance during a hurricane,” he told me. “If a hurricane has hit, we will stay the whole time, to make sure that everyone is safe.”

The funding for the DFVD comes from various locations. According to information provided in a flyer, 48% of the funding comes from the WCID 1 and water bill donations, 42% comes from the City Of Dickinson, 4% comes from the Galveston County Firefighters Association, 4% comes from Apartment Complex Water Meters and 2% comes from private donations.

“What a lot of people don’t realize is that BP once gave us their ladder truck and that helped us lower key rates.”

And the DVFD recently lowered its rate from a five to a three on the Public Protection Classification ISO rating, which rates a fire department and water system in regards to what insurance companies can charge. And the lowering in rate allowed the department to save 17% to business and residential units located within the WCID.

If you are interested in learning more about the department’s request, you can call them at 281-534-3031 and receive information on the various locations Morgan will be visiting, and his timing for visiting them.

“This is a slight increase for a long-term benefit,” Morgan told me. “I humbly ask the residents for their help.”