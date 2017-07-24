A Century of Light And Wisdom

By Trishna Buch

When The Post heard that a longtime Texas City resident was marking a century of life, we knew we had to attend her party. But we didn’t want to only attend her party. We wanted to write a story about this remarkable young woman, and let all of our readers know how wonderful she is.

The woman, of course, is Essie Rollins. Myself and Post owner, David Day, were invited to attend the party. And what a party it was! When we arrived at the location, the event was already in full swing. Tables were set up around the room, where Rollins’ family and friends were gathered to celebrate this very important day.

Rollins herself was the center of attention—as she should be on her special day. She was surrounded by well-wishers, balloons and not one, but two, delicious looking cakes. After seeking permission from her son, David and I were able to make our way to Rollins, and have a conversation with her.

Between Rollins and her cousin Flem Preston, The Post were able to learn about her life and accomplishments. She was born in La Grange, but came to Texas City in 1953. She has lived in the same house since that year; a house in which she started a family. “She is the only one left from the family my mother was from,” Preston told us.

Rollins, we were told, had a love for God. She is still a member of her church—First Baptist Church—and is actively involved with several aspects of church; most especially, its choir.

Rollins is known far and wide throughout the community. She and her husband were owners of the Rollins Hotel, and she was employed by former Texas City mayor—Chuck Doyle.

Rollins’ birthday extravaganza was attended by dozens of people, including Commissioner Stephen Holmes. Following a prayer, Holmes presented Rollins with a 100 year proclamation and declared July 14, 2017 as Essie Mae Rollins day. Holmes read the proclamation to the entire room, which detailed Rollins’ accomplishments and legacy.

We, at The Post, are grateful that we were able to participate in such a momentous and exciting occasion. We extend our heartfelt wishes to her, not only on her birthday, but on every day going forward.