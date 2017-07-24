LEST WE FORGET

In October of 1967, I was in my second year of college. The War in Viet Nam was raging and President Johnson was losing favor due to his escalation of American troops to over half a million and “we” were losing.

John McCain had followed his grandfather and his father, both Four-star Generals in the US Navy, serving in Viet Nam and almost losing his life in a freak fire while on board the USS Forrestal, engaged in the Gulf of Tonkin battle in July of 1967. The fire left 134 men dead and McCain was one of 161 injured from the fire that raged for over 20 hours.

Three months later, while on a bombing mission over Hanoi, McCain’s aircraft was shot down. He broke both arms and his leg when his parachute hit Truc’ Bach Lake and he almost drowned before Viet Cong pulled him out and beat him, crushing his shoulder and bayoneting before delivering him to Hỏa Lò Prison, famously known as Hanoi Hilton. He received medical care, only when his captors learned that his father was a high-ranking Admiral but it was minimal. He spent two years in solitary confinement. And although his father’s position had garnered his minimal medical treatment, it also meant he was beaten and tortured regularly throughout his confinement and he was not released until March of 1973.

McCain was left with permanent disabilities which limited his ability to serve in the Navy and so by early 1980’s, John McCain had found another way to serve. He ran for office in Arizona and was accused of “carpetbagging” because he had not lived long in Arizona. His response is one of the best remembered in political history and certainly contributed to his winning a seat in Arizona’s first Congressional district.

“Listen, pal. I spent 22 years in the Navy. My father was in the Navy. My grandfather was in the Navy. We in the military service tend to move a lot. We have to live in all parts of the country, all parts of the world. I wish I could have had the luxury, like you, of growing up and living and spending my entire life in a nice place like the First District of Arizona, but I was doing other things. As a matter of fact, when I think about it now, the place I lived longest in my life was Hanoi”.

John McCain has gone on to serve our country for another thirty-four years and established himself as a worthy opponent in any battle, including in his run for the presidency in 2000. The battle he faces now is one of a different stripe altogether and it is one we can all stand together and support with our prayers and our thanks for all he has given this country and its people.

With that in mind, we are asking that those of you who can, share your thoughts, your memories, your gratitude for what this true American Hero has done for us all. You can send us an email, post on our website or Facebook page and we will see that your remembrances reach Senator McCain.

While John McCain was imprisoned in Viet Nam, I completed college, got a job, got married, bought a home. What I did not know until many, many years later, was that a young man was living in unspeakable conditions in a land far, far away; and he had done what he had done to preserve the life I was living and to ensure that it could continue. God Bless You John McCain and God Bless the United States of America which you have so bravely, courageously and selflessly served.