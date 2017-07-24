The POST Community Calendar

The restaurant PizzaFire Ice Storm, located in League City, has partnered with YMCA League City, to help children to become interested in STEM fields. In order to do so, from July 14 to July 21, 25 per cent of sales from the restaurant had gone towards its promotion. And astronaut Sunita Williams was at the restaurant on Friday to talk to the children about the excitement of being an astronaut and the importance of the STEM field.

Pictured are Williams and PizzaFire owner, Manish Maheshwari. –Photo courtesy Donna Carter