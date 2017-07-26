Summer nears its unofficial close for high school sports

THE FIELD … ON THE FIELD … ON THE FIELD by Brandon C. Williams

THIS MARKS THE final week without high school athletics, as volleyball practices begin next Tuesday while football teams that did not have spring practice will start fall workouts on August 7. Time indeed flies, as we are now just inside five weeks before the start of high school football season and more than a week before the first regular season volleyball matches.

Today, Wednesday: Incoming third thru ninth graders are invited to attend the La Marque Cougars Football Camp, which begins this Monday and will be coached by La Marque coach Mike Jackson and his staff. Price is only $10 on or before the first day camp. Application and fees can be sent to the TCISD Ticket Office, located at 1500 9th Avenue North from 8:30am to 4:00pm Monday thru Thursday. Registration forms can be found and downloaded on the TCISD website. Call 409-916-0148 for more information.

The Astros conclude a three-game series at Philadelphia Phillies beginning at 6:05pm. Mike Fiers brings his 7-4 record and 3.59 ERA to the mound as he will be opposed by Philly staff ace Aaron Nola, who comes into the game with a 7-6 record with a 3.38 ERA. The game will be aired live on AT&T Sportsnet.

Training camp begins for Houston Texans as they start preparations for the upcoming season at The Greenbriar at Sulphur Springs, WV. This marks the first time in the 16 years of the franchise that it will not hold camp in Houston, citing the cooler climates of West Virginia compared to the oppressive heat in town. Texans fans should not feel too slighted, as they will hold practices to the public following their second preseason game on August 21-22, giving locals an opportunity to see Texas City’s D’Onta Foreman in action.

Tomorrow, Thursday: Texas City football coach Leland Surovik and his Stingarees staff will be hosting a three-day camp for incoming seventh thru ninth graders that will be held on Monday thru Wednesday. There is time to register for the camp, which will cost $20 for each camper. Application and fees can be sent to the TCISD Ticket Office, located at 1500 9th Avenue North from 8:30am to 4:00pm Monday thru Thursday. Registration forms can be found and downloaded on the TCISD website. Call 409-916-0148 for more information.

Friday: Continuing their late July road trip, the Astros visit Detroit Tigers in the first of a three-game set that begins at 6:10pm. Houston will give Collin McHugh his second start of the season as he looks to improve on the four runs he allowed in 4.2 innings during his 2017 debut at Baltimore this past Saturday. McHugh will be opposed by Tigers hurler Jordan Zimmerman, who is 6-8 with a 5.81 ERA. Zimmerman has lost three of his last four decisions and has failed to make it out of the fourth inning in two of his last three starts. The game will be aired on AT&T Sportsnet.

Saturday: Lance McCullers takes the mound for Houston as he seeks to improve his 7-2 record and 3.67 ERA in the second game of the weekend series against the Tigers beginning at 5:10pm. McCullers has gone more than a month since earning his last win, losing once and being involved in three no-decisions in that span. Detroit counters with Matthew Boyd, who comes into the game with momentum after winning his last two starts to improve his record to 4-5 with a 5.48 ERA. The game will be aired on AT&T Sportsnet.