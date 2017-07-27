Artist with a Twist

By Trishna Buch

One Tuesday morning The Post Newspaper staff was having our weekly meeting when the door opened and an unknown person walked in. This person was very cheerful, as she dropped off postcards of a Texas City mural she had painted—the back of the postcard listed her business as AJ Price Design: Pottery, Graphic Design, Painting.

Being that we are a community paper that wants to showcase local talents, we could not pass up the opportunity to interview her. We exchanged numbers and, a few weeks later, I was finally able to sit down with artist AJ Price. Price, who has been living in League City since 2006, grew up in Arkansas, earning a Bachelors Degree in English with a minor in Honors Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Central Arkansas. When I asked her about how she became involved in art, she told me that she always knew she wanted to be an artist, but the career took a winding path. From teaching English in Fordyce, Arkansas, she moved to Texas and spent about 7 years as a Visual Arts teacher for Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. “I really enjoyed being an art teacher,” AJ told me. “And, even though I had to follow the school’s curriculum, I never felt that I, or the students, were restricted.”

I asked Price about her reason for deciding to teach high school, and her answer was not what I expected. “I am a cancer survivor,” she told me. “I had a really aggressive thyroid cancer when I was 19 years old. This was before the Affordable Care Act, and I knew I needed to get a job with health benefits as soon as I graduated from college, because I had a pre-existing condition and needed continuous enrollment in order to remain insured and have access to health care.”

In her last years at Santa Fe High School, Price enrolled at the University Of Houston-Clear Lake, where she earned her Masters Degree in Humanities. She decided to leave SFHS and go to school full-time after changing the emphasis of her degree to Graphic Design. “While I was at UHCL, I was an Instructional Assistant to Stuart Larson, a graphics design professor,” Price told me. “It was great, but when I graduated, I was ineligible to work with him any longer.” In a fortunate “twist” of fate, another UCHL student invited Price to interview ` she worked, a La Marque art studio called Painting With A Twist. “It was a great fit right away”, Price told me. “Now, I contract with them as a lead artist in their La Marque and Pearland studios, as well as being their social media administrator and providing some managerial relief to the owner.”

Painting With A Twist allows anyone, even someone who has never held a paintbrush, to complete a painting in just a couple of hours. An online calendar offers a variety of art choices and prices (standard adult classes are two hours for $35). “You sign up online like buying a ticket for a show,” Price said. “We take care of the rest.”

The painting environment isn’t like a traditional classroom, though. Artists entertain, telling jokes, playing fun music, and conducting games to keep clients as stress-free as possible. “The BYOB (Bring Your Own Beverage) option for adult classes helps with that, too,” Price said, chuckling. “We also have private parties for groups of 12 or more, and there’s a Paint Point Rewards Program, so that our ‘frequent fliers’ earn discounts on future classes.”

Price also told me about how she became involved in painting the Texas City mural. “I initially connected with the city when they were looking for vendors to provide art and activities at their Hallowpalooza event in the fall,” she told me. “My bid was accepted and I was able to create an interactive mural.” Price told me that she enjoyed the reaction her work received, and wanted to do a similar thing for the Art Walk On Sixth Street that took place a few months ago.

“During the event, I put the finishing touches on my ambitious six-by-four-foot project featuring 14 of the iconic 6th Street buildings, and I provided art-walk visitors an outlines-only letter-sized printout of the mural that they could complete themselves.”

Price, a member of the Salt Grass Potters Guild, occasionally sells pottery that she makes, as well as taking painting and graphic design commissions, and also travels giving art workshops, going as far as Studio 96 in Sterling, Kansas. But, she told me that she loves Painting With A Twist because it routinely helps a significant number people discover their hidden artistic talents. “I want the experience of making the arts accessible to everyone,” she told me.

Therefore, Price invites everyone to sign up for a class at Painting With A Twist at least once.

If you are interested in attending a class, you can go online to www.PaintingWithATwist.com/lamarque, and to see more of AJ’s work, find her at www.Facebook.com/AJPriceDesign.