Can I Stan(d) To Use Up $145?

Trishna’s Tidbits – Modern Musings by Trishna Buch

Houston, we have a problem!

Okay, well not Houston, but Galveston County. Alright, not Houston, not Galveston County, but yours truly. That’s right Post readers, Trishna Buch has a problem and I need your help!

But don’t worry, this isn’t one of those extremely taxing problems. It’s not a matter of life or death and it does not affect me terribly in the long run. However—and I ask that you keep my age in mind when you read this article (I’m 24)—it is important to me, as it’s a question I hope to have answered.

I am a media buff. I love watching television and movies. One of my favorite parts of life is when I am introduced to a new movie or television show, and my life is never the same again. Why, you ask? The reasons will vary, from the content of the show or movie staying with me to discovering an actor or actress I had only briefly heard of, or never come across before.

Discovering an actor I have only briefly heard of was the case a few weeks ago, when I spent the July 4 holiday having a Captain America marathon. For those of you who do not know, in the fastest terms, these movies chronicle the events of one Steve Rogers—portrayed by Chris Evans—who is given a super serum that causes him to become extremely fast and strong, thus allowing him to become Captain America. During the events of the first movie, his best friend—James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes—portrayed by Sebastian Stan—is kidnapped and has his memories erased, turning him into a soldier for the villain organization, earning the name Winter Soldier.

While the first movie takes place during the era of the Second World War—of which the two characters are soldiers—the second movie takes place in the present. The events of the movie lead to Rogers realizing his best friend is alive, but the friend—due to being brainwashed—does not remember who Rogers is, and spends the majority of the film trying to eradicate him.

I have watched my favorite scenes from the movie—the majority of which involved those two characters—every day since July 4th. In fact, one Saturday night, I was up until 3:00 in the morning, watching my favorite scenes, reading about the characters and—somehow—I ended up sobbing in my bedroom over their tragic story. Embarrassing, right? I’m crying over fictional characters. Someone send me help.

So why am I telling you this? Because one of the actors—Sebastian Stan—is coming to Houston in September this year and I really want to meet him. The only problem? Tickets will cost me $145. That’s right–$145! I have to pay a $45 entry fee along with an additional $100 to take a picture with him. And this is where all of you come in.

I am torn in what I should do. On one hand, I’m a huge fan and meeting him would be one of the most amazing days of my life. On the other hand, $145 is a lot of money; especially when the only thing I’d get out of it is a quick picture and maybe a hello before I am quickly ushered off.

So I need your advice. In the back of my mind, I have already told myself that I shouldn’t spend that much money on this event, but I haven’t completely made my decision yet. What do you all think? Should I spend $145 to meet this actor or just take my chances and hope I meet him in some other fashion—randomly on the streets like most people do? Write to me at trishna@thepostnewspaper.net with your thoughts!

And if you haven’t ever heard of this actor, you can see him in movies like Black Swan, The Apparition and The Martian; as well as in television shows like Once Upon A Time and Political Animals.