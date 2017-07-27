The POST Community Calendar

Galveston’s Lone Star Flight Museum will be relocating to Ellington Field. To mark the occasion, and the closing of its Galveston entity, the museum offered free admission on July 15. Guests were able to enjoy the museum in Galveston for the last time, while being able to receive free flights.

Pictured, far left, is Doug Owens, Chief Executive Officer of Lone Star Flight Museum. Next to him is Brian Houlihan and B.K. Power, both of whom are associated with the museum. – Photo courtesy Donna Carter