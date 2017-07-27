To Protect And Serve – Charles Anthony

So, there is this guy. Young guy. Nice looking, big smile. Has four children; twin girls, a son and a daughter. Really nice guy. Definitely the kind you take home to Mom. He has manners, very polite, believes in helping others, big on listening…talks a lot about the importance of listening. He plays by the rules for sure and he thinks teaching others about the rules…you know, why they have them, why you should follow them, how you just create problems for yourself when you don’t follow them…that kind of thing. Like I said; really nice guy. Charles Anthony is his name.

I happen to know this is a guy who actually saved a man’s life while on the job. He was called to an accident where a man had suffered a heart attack and lost control of his car. When he arrived on the scene the man wasn’t breathing. He administered CPR to no avail, then threw him over his shoulder and ran up an embankment to get him to an arriving ambulance. “I guess bouncing up that hill did something” because the man then began to breathe.

Did I mention he is a Police Officer? He takes the whole “Protect and Serve” thing very seriously. Here’s where the Protect part comes in. “I work with Code Enforcement. I want to explain why we have these codes so people can understand they are there to protect them and their property. People don’t think that when they park up in the yard, they could bust an old pipe and mess things up for themselves and everybody living behind them for blocks!”

“Still, if I’m going to reach them and get them to understand why we have these codes, I have to listen to them, understand where they’re coming from. They have to see that I want to help so that I don’t have to write a ticket. Much better to have educated someone than ticketed someone, right?” See what I mean? Anthony Charles is just a regular guy who wears a blue uniform and plays by the rules. Other than that, he is, most importantly, a Dad. Not an easy thing when you work nights. He loves what he does. He believes in what he does and more than anything, he wants us to understand he works for us. He is here to make sure that those who need help, get help and those who need guidance, get that too. “If anybody out there would like to see more of what we do, they should just come on down and visit. We’re here to listen and we’re here to help. We are all partners in keeping the city safe; in all kinds of ways. We just need to listen to each other and work together.”

Editors note: This is the first in a series introducing the brave men and women who serve our community. Officer Charles is one of more than 80 active officers, upholding the principles of safety, integrity and excellence.