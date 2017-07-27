U.S. Navy Band -The Cruisers Hit the Island August 6th

You are in for a delightful Sunday afternoon if you plan to attend the Concert at The Grand 1894 Opera House Sunday August 6th in Galveston. Performing that night will be the Cruisers, world renowned US Naval ensemble known for their high energy, fun filled performances. From Jazz to R&B to Rock and Roll and Contemporary, there is something for everyone who enjoys music.

You will hear some of the best musicians in the world performing and a couple are locals, well, Texans anyway. Chief Musician & Vocalist Shana Sullivan, a native of Lufkin and Bass Guitarist Athus Delima, though originally from Brazil, has been a native of Dallas since the age of 8 and has been a member since 2010. Shana was selected as lead singer for the Cruisers in 2005.

Since its official designation in 1925, the United States Navy Band has grown into a diverse organization of multiple performing units. The organization features six performing ensembles: The Concert Band, the Ceremonial Band, the Commodores jazz ensemble, Country Current country-bluegrass ensemble, the Cruisers contemporary entertainment ensemble, and the Sea Chanters chorus. There are also several chamber music groups. The multiple ensembles help to meet the public demand for different types of music as well as the needs of Navy recruiting.

The United States Navy Band is composed of 172 enlisted musicians and four officers, under the direction of Capt. Kenneth Collins. As the Navy’s premier contemporary entertainment ensemble, the Cruisers, feature eight of the Navy’s most dynamic performers. The group was formed in 1999.

The Concert begins a 3:00 pm so come early to get good seats. All U.S. Navy concerts are free to the public.