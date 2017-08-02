Trishna’s Tidbits – Modern Musings by Trishna Buch

Post readers, I am stuck for content.

Every Monday, as I am driving to work, I like to reflect on everything that has happened in the past week. This could be something I have done, something I have seen, something I have heard, or something that has affected a large group of people. I like to take one of these events and try to relate it to my life in some form. That is where I get my inspiration for Tidbits and what makes writing this column so enjoyable. There are no rules or regulations I have to follow. I can write about absolutely anything. In the past I have written about driving, school, celebrities, time management and a plethora of other topics. I do my best to relate the stories to all of you, because I know I am writing for the community. I believe that people are more prone to reading a story when it is relatable to them. Or maybe that’s just me? Either way, I prefer to write stories for my Tidbits column that will interest you because I want you to know that I care about you.

But now I’m stuck. This is a problem I have been expecting since I started writing Tidbits but I never realized it would come so quickly. I normally have my entire Tidbits story written on Tuesday—three work days before our Monday publication deadline. However, it is now Wednesday, almost half of the day has gone by, and I am still struggling to find a topic on which to write. I do have a story idea in mind, but I want to keep that until the next column because it saves me the struggle of having to come up with a story idea at that time.

I realize that I am contradicting myself by saying I am struggling to find story ideas to write about, as I am writing this piece. But it is the most I can do. I have several other articles I need to start working on and I do not want to spend hours trying to find a topic for Tidbits. But I am going to try to find a topic to write about. Starting now.

Ten minutes have passed. Still no story idea. Why this is so difficult, I have no idea. I have no trouble coming up with ideas for articles. So why am I struggling to find a topic for Tidbits? I’m listening to music, with the hopes that it will keep me productive. On Friday July 21st, I watched a movie called Descendants 2. It was the sequel to the 2015 movie Descendants, which details the lives of the children of the original Disney princes, princesses and villains—read: Maleficent, Evil Queen, Jafar, Cruella De Ville, Belle, Beast, Mulan, Cinderella and Fairy Godmother. At first I think that I am way too old to like a Disney Channel movie—and it was a really good movie—but then I think, I am successful in my career and doing well in my Masters, so it’s fun to have a way to relax and hold on to my childhood. But I am listening to songs from the movie soundtrack as I write, until I realize that my column has been abandoned because I am singing the song—under my breath because no one will ever hear me sing—and not concentrating on my writing. Alright Trishna, turn your music off and focus.

Okay, so I have my headline and my name written. That’s a start right? But does that headline read well? Does it make sense? Doesn’t matter, I’ll change it after I finish the story. Wait! I think I have an idea! Yes, I do! And it’s PERFECT. Wow, one paragraph already?! I am the queen of writing. I am the next J.K. Rowling. I wonder who I want to play me in the movie of my life. Wait a minute, I think I’ve written this story before. Let me go check. Yes, I have. That’s just great, now I have to start all over. If I could be sent a sign that leads me in the right direction as to a story topic, I would be most appreciative.

My co-worker drops a bottle of coke off at my desk. I stare at it, thinking “no Trishna, don’t drink it, you know you shouldn’t.” But it’s staring at me, calling out to me and I crack. I need a break anyway. I finish a glass of coke and a bag of popcorn. I am ready to get back to my article when I realize it’s dark outside, the clock is reading midnight and I have 20 missed calls from my parents and sister, wondering where I am.

Alright that last part was a joke. It’s only 2:30pm. But, all jokes aside, I really do need your help. If you have any ideas for Tidbits topics that I could write about, please share them with me by emailing trishna@thepostnewspaper.net. And, as always, thanks for reading! ?