In Our Prayers is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners wishing to publish additional details of their loved one's passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 for details.

July 2

Kevin Wayne Day

Died at age 53

July 6

Carleton Brown

Born September 19, 1951

July 17

William Ocie Carter

Born November 12, 1923

July 18

Ernie O’Day

Died at age 71

July 25

Jerry Bruce Dozier

Born July 1, 1940

Rosie Jean Rich-Hobbs

Died at age 65

July 26

William Bryant

Born March 31, 1932

Wesley Lance Waggoner

Born October 9, 1970

July 27

Donald C. Bedingfield

Born April 23, 1937

Josephine Elizabeth Hunt

Born November 8, 1924

Brian Patrick Lane

Born November 18, 1960

Jane Howell Reeder Titus

Died at age 92

July 28

Clyde Glendon Foster

Born January 16, 1949

Charles Lindbergh Hall

Born February 2, 1934

Patricia Annette Puccetti

Born December 6, 1947

Anna Marie Rudd

Died at age 95

Sandra Lee Sampson

Born September 7, 1941

Leonard Eugene Stanley

Born August 19, 1931

July 29

Dawana Ray Childs

Born August 8, 1957

Ignacio Hernandez

Born October 24, 1942

William Floyd Wilson

Born July 10, 1942

July 30

George Frederick Black

Born June 30, 1947

Lavina Manuel McAninch

Born August 27, 1932

July 31

Harolyn Laverne Craig

Died at age 55

William Hearn

Born February 1, 1971

August 1

Marcus Charles Davis

Died at age 72

Date

Unknown

Mario Gonzales

Born November 21, 1937

409-943-4265 for details.