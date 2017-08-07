In Our Prayers is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call
July 2
Kevin Wayne Day
Died at age 53
July 6
Carleton Brown
Born September 19, 1951
July 17
William Ocie Carter
Born November 12, 1923
July 18
Ernie O’Day
Died at age 71
July 25
Jerry Bruce Dozier
Born July 1, 1940
Rosie Jean Rich-Hobbs
Died at age 65
July 26
William Bryant
Born March 31, 1932
Wesley Lance Waggoner
Born October 9, 1970
July 27
Donald C. Bedingfield
Born April 23, 1937
Josephine Elizabeth Hunt
Born November 8, 1924
Brian Patrick Lane
Born November 18, 1960
Jane Howell Reeder Titus
Died at age 92
July 28
Clyde Glendon Foster
Born January 16, 1949
Charles Lindbergh Hall
Born February 2, 1934
Patricia Annette Puccetti
Born December 6, 1947
Anna Marie Rudd
Died at age 95
Sandra Lee Sampson
Born September 7, 1941
Leonard Eugene Stanley
Born August 19, 1931
July 29
Dawana Ray Childs
Born August 8, 1957
Ignacio Hernandez
Born October 24, 1942
William Floyd Wilson
Born July 10, 1942
July 30
George Frederick Black
Born June 30, 1947
Lavina Manuel McAninch
Born August 27, 1932
July 31
Harolyn Laverne Craig
Died at age 55
William Hearn
Born February 1, 1971
August 1
Marcus Charles Davis
Died at age 72
Date
Unknown
Mario Gonzales
Born November 21, 1937
