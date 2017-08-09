Trishna’s Tidbits / Modern Musings by Trishna Buch

I have worked at The Post for a little over a year now. And, while I have spoken several times about my gratitude for the amazing people I meet and the exciting stories I get to write, I have never spoken about the wonderful people I work with. So I want to use this week’s Tidbits to do exactly that.

I have told my family and friends countless times that I am so lucky to work with a very kind and supportive group of individuals. From the moment I walked into the office until today, I have been surrounded by a group of co-workers who help each other, guide each other and lift each other up. And I’d like to speak about each co-worker on an individual basis.

But first, a little background. When I walked into The Post in March, it was on a whim. At that time, I had been almost a year out of college and I was struggling to find a job. I know I had no one but myself to blame for that—I should have been more proactive while I was in college—but I was still annoyed. “It should not be this difficult to find a job”, I kept thinking. I can’t even begin to explain how wrong I was. I had been spending months submitting applications online, driving up to two hours for interviews and waiting months for a response; only to be told that I wasn’t the best fit for the company. With each rejection my hope for finding a job in the journalism field was diminishing. At one point I even wondered if I had wasted my time and money in earning a degree that wasn’t getting me anywhere. All of that changed when I came by The Post. The office was one of the stops I made when I had decided to take my search a step further; visiting businesses and dropping off my resume.

When I walked into the office I was met by Ulanda. Despite receiving no less than 10 phone-calls in the half an hour period I was in the office and being the go-to person for all queries, Ulanda was all too happy to take my resume to the editor and then keep my mom company—we were sharing a car so she had come on this job-search excursion with me—while I was informally interviewed. Seeing Ulanda’s friendly nature and bright personality was such a breath of fresh air in comparison to all of the individuals in the other companies I had come across. And that is just the type of person Ulanda is. She does for others. She does everything in her power to make sure that everyone around her is happy and taken care of. Even when she is bombarded with work, she sails through it with a positive attitude and a smile. She has been with The Post for 11 years and I honestly don’t think it can function without her tireless hard work.

Next is Jamie. Or, as I like to call her, my frappe buddy. Why this nickname, you may be wondering? Because she is the one other person I know who enjoys McDonald’s Mocha Frappuccino’s as much as I do. And all I have to do is text her “frappe day tomorrow?” and I’ll walk into the office to see one sitting at my desk. Jamie is such a wonderful co-worker and asset to The Post. She can’t do just one thing—she can do everything. From writing to working on our social medias to maintaining the website—it’s no wonder she’s known as the Digital Diva. And, in the year that I have known her, I have to come to regard her as a friend as well as a co-worker. We’ll spend time discussing our favorite TV shows and just talking about anything that bothers us. I know I can trust Jamie with everything and I know I can tell her anything without fear of being judged.

A paper is nothing without its production designer. And, at The Post, that is Tina. Tina has only been with us for a few months but I have said countless times that I am so grateful for her being here. She is a woman of many talents and each of those talents shines through when you pick up a copy of our paper. Tina does things with the paper that I could not even do in my dreams. But what I love most about her is her motivation to be the best version of herself. Whether it’s in her professional life or her personal life—Tina is a perfectionist. And she will not rest until she has reached and surpassed her goals. But, more than that, I also appreciate how she is always willing to go the extra mile to help me and our editor out in finding stories. Her long career has helped her meet several individuals who reside in the community and she is always willing to talk to people, getting them to visit our office for a story.

Then there’s Brandon. A man of great talents, Brandon will work diligently and quietly until he finishes his work. And his work is of the highest quality indeed. Brandon is our paper’s sports writer, which means that he is definitely a necessity to our paper because—without him—the task of writing sports stories would fall on me. And I wouldn’t know where to start. It’s such a comfort to have Brandon as part of The Post because I can just pass him a sports story whenever one comes in and I can trust it will be finished in record time. Of course, Brandon is also very proactive—a great asset for any reporter, but especially for us at The Post—and the majority of stories you see in our paper have come directly from him.

Now, Hart. Hart with the Heart of gold. She only joined The Post a few months ago but I can honestly say that I feel as if we have been working together for years. She and I are able to feed off of each other and we know each other’s working and writing style. She moves around from event to event and—when I am worried that we don’t have stories for the next edition—she will come back to me a few hours later with, at the least, five stories lined up. But what I love most about Hart is her willingness to write stories as well. If I ask her to write a story for some reason or another, she will tackle it head-on. And that is her attitude with every aspect of the paper. She is willing to dive into every aspect of the paper—from the stories to the advertising to maintaining our online and public presence. She is the “Hart” of the paper.

If Hart is the heart of the paper, then publisher David Day is the backbone. This entire paper would not even exist if it weren’t for him. He had a dream, he worked hard and he accomplished the dream. He carried this hard-working nature well into the future, working tirelessly to make people aware of the paper. He does so much for the paper—from helping to sell ads to providing me and Hart with different events to go to—and he does it all with a positive attitude. He doesn’t treat us like Post staff, he treats us like family. And this is one of the reasons that I enjoy working at this paper.

Because we are a family. We support one another in the good times and the bad times. We take pride and rejoice in one another’s accomplishments. When I come in to the office each day, it doesn’t seem like work at all. It’s a place for me to develop my craft and explore my passion, while knowing that I have six other people cheering me on.?