Boots & BBQ helps The Salvation Army

By Vivian Hernandez and Doreen Hughes

The local Salvation Army made history earlier this year as it chartered its first Women’s Auxiliary to assist in fundraising, volunteer support and community awareness.

This dynamic group of community leaders grew from a dream in the mind of Captain Jennifer Jones to a powerful force of 31 women, all committed to promoting the work of The Salvation Army in Galveston County.

Our inaugural event is also a first for the organization. Scheduled for August 17, Boots & BBQ honors long-time supporters Chris and Stephanie Doyle. A hearty BBQ dinner, provided by the Lighthouse Charity Cooking Team will be waiting at the Stringfellow Orchards, located at 7902 Highway 6 in Hitchcock starting at 5:30 for ticket holders or sponsors. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $25.00 each at www.salvationarmygalvestoncounty.org/womens-auxiliary. BBQ lovers are encouraged to bring the family and hang out for awhile to visit with the Doyles, the new Salvation Army officers and the women of the Auxiliary. There will be music, games and a Texas-themed photo booth, not to mention the beautiful oak trees of Stringfellow Orchards and the opportunity to learn of the history of the property. Sponsors include Sam and Doris Collins, Texas First Bank, A&A Machine & Fabrication, Trey Industries, Gary & Kitty Potter and Jason & Rachel Delgado. We are proud to serve as the event Chairs.

Boots & BBQ honoree Chris Doyle, President and CEO of Texas First Bank, has been a strong supporter of The Salvation Army for many years. He is currently serving as Chair of the Capital Campaign to rebuild the Texas City Corps and has just started a new term as Chair of the Advisory Board. Says Chris, “The Salvation Army has an incredible history in Galveston County. Their disaster work that is now performed all over the world started here during the 1900 storm. As was the case back then, the Army stands ready to serve those in need throughout our County. From disaster recovery to utility assistance to a hot meal or a comfortable place to sleep, they are here to assist those who are less fortunate than you and I. The newly formed Women’s Axillary of the Salvation Army is hard at work supporting their mission in Doing the Most Good. Please join me at their first official event, Boots and Barbecue. I promise a really good time for a great cause!”

The Women’s Auxiliary is also bringing back the popular Runway of Hope Style Show and Luncheon on October 3 at the San Luis Hotel, Spa and Conference Center. Chaired by Elizabeth Quigley of Senior Care Advocacy, this event honors long-time Galveston resident Carol Greaney-Wurst.

Both of these events benefit the programs of The Salvation Army in Galveston County which focus strongly on homeless prevention and helping those experiencing homelessness to overcome it.

More information on joining the Women’s Auxiliary or to purchase tickets for our upcoming events, please visit www.salvationarmygalvestoncounty.org/womens-auxiliary. Meet our authors below. ?

AUTHOR BIOS



Doreen Hughes – President of Open for Business Consulting – offering business and professional teams leadership coaching and mentorship. Doreen, is a local business leader who truly embodies and demonstrates the joy of giving back to her community. She is engaged in many organizations and activities in her community, including the local chambers of commerce, Rotary Club of Texas City, the Salvation Army of Galveston County and many others. She resides on Galveston Island and enjoys time with her family and friends, running and gardening.





Vivian Hernandez – Native Galvestonian, Vivian is employed at Galveston Independent School District as a Family and Community Engagement Specialist. She is an educator, innovator, advocate, barrier – breaker, and tireless volunteer. Recognized not only for the quality she brings to the education realm, but for the passion she brings to every endeavor, and especially as community volunteer. She received her Master of Education from the University of St. Thomas in Houston, and is currently pursuing her doctorate in Ethical Leadership.