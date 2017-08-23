Trio of area NFL players strive for roster spots

By Brandon C. Williams

ROLE MODELS abound for area football youngsters aspiring to perhaps one day commit to a college on National Signing Day before hearing the life-altering call from a coach or general manager to inform them they have been drafted into the National Football League.

Galveston County has three players living out their dreams, as La Marque’s Brian Allen, Clear Springs’ Marcus Johnson and Texas City’s D’Onta Foreman bid to play prominent roles for their respective teams. Allen, drafted in the fifth round by Pittsburgh Steelers, has made inroads toward bolstering their secondary, while Johnson’s strong training camp puts the wide receiver on the path to making the roster of Philadelphia Eagles. Foreman, a third round selection of the Texans, left local fans with a lasting impression with a 63-yard catch before scoring the game-winning touchdown in this past Saturday’s home win over New England Patriots.

“I never watched an NFL game live,” said Foreman after the game. “I’ve only watched a game on TV, so, for me, my first live NFL game was the one I played in. It’s a blessing to be here. For me to be able to play basically in front of my home crowd, that’s how I look at it.”

While Texans coach Bill O’Brien said it’s way too early to call Foreman an all-time great, he has been impressed with Foreman’s progress.

“I think he’s a good, young player that I think, if he continues to work hard and pay attention in the meetings and do all the things that we’re asking him to do….watch how Lamar (Miller) prepares, watch how Alfred (Blue) prepares,” said O’Brien of Foreman, who finished with seven carries for 17 yards and a touchdown along with two receptions for 66 yards. “I think he’s learning a lot from those guys.”

Like his former University of Texas teammate, Johnson used last week to further solidify a spot on the roster, as he caught two passes for 45 yards in the Eagles’ win over Buffalo Bills. Johnson’s performance was the latest chapter in what has been an impressive offseason that has pushed him from possible practice squad candidate to someone who might able to contribute to the Philadelphia passing game.

“Marcus spent a good portion of training camp filling in for Alshon Jeffery with the first-team offense while Philadelphia’s No. 1 receiver was sidelined by a shoulder strain,” said Philly.com writer Jimmy Kempski. “Jeffery’s return to health has pushed Johnson back to the second unit, but it seems he took advantage of the opportunity to make a strong impression on the Eagles’ coaching staff.

“With Jordan Matthews (traded to the Bills) no longer in the picture, Johnson will likely open the season fourth or fifth on the depth chart.”

Allen has made strong strides since his early challenges in training camp, so much to where he has lined up with the first-team defense at times. He is still adjusting to a position that he moved to only three years ago after spending most of his career at receiver, but it appears he is in position to make the Steelers’ Week 1 53-man roster.

After making an impressive play in his preseason debut against New York Giants, Allen continued his solid play both as a cornerback and on special teams in Pittsburgh’s win over Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday.

“When you get on this level, you just go out there with the mindset that you’re the best player on the field,” Allen told PennLive.com last week. “Playing the position I play, you go out there with some of the most athletic people in the world, so you got to out there with this mindset of winning every rep.”

The trio will join Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans, formerly of Galveston Ball, as the county’s contribution to the league.