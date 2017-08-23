ENTHUSIAST, EXPERT, EVERYMAN

By Trishna Buch

Well-known sports writer for The Post, Brandon Williams has been working in the sports journalism capacity for the past 26 years. Born in Galveston and raised in Texas City and La Marque, Williams told me that he has been interested in sports from a very young age. “My mother put it best when she told me that, when I was six months old, my dad put a football in my crib and awakened my passion.”

Williams attended La Marque High School until his graduation in 1990, following which he started studying journalism at College Of The Mainland from 1991 to 1993. In 1993, he started to attend Texas State University, graduating in 1995. He told me that he had always been interested in sports journalism but it was his sophomore journalism teacher—Janice Payne—who was “the first person that swung me towards this career.” “She told me that I had a lot of talent in the field, and should pursue it as a career,” he told me.

Williams decided to do exactly that, and became a stringer for the La Marque Times in 1990, when he was still a high-school senior. A year later, he was named the newspaper’s first sports editor—a first-time role despite the paper being in existence since 1947. He also cited the managing editors of the papers—John Delapp and Scott McCabe—in pushing him in his career. “They helped me expand my horizons and worked with me on what I needed to improve on as a journalist.” Three years later, Williams left the La Marque Times and went to work as the sports editor at the Daily University Star.

During his time at the La Marque Times, the paper was awarded consecutive Texas Press Association awards for “best weekly sports section.” He told me that they won in 1991 and 1992, and finished second in 1993. He also won an award for feature writing in 1992, when he wrote a piece about Jeff Banister—the current Texas Rangers manager. He also won several awards in college, including in copy editing and headline writing.

Williams told me that, after a few years in the business, he started to “burn out.” Because of this, he started to work temporary jobs at various companies and didn’t write for two and a half years. “My favorite job was working at Edelman Public Relations, where I worked for seven months.”

After taking a few years away from the journalism and sports world, he rejoined it in a slightly different manner. “I worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations for four years,” he told me. His primary job was to book satellite feeds for the college and professional teams that eventually became professional networks. “It was a dream job because, during college football season, my only task was to sit in front of 24 television screens and to make sure the sound and picture were good.”

Following stints at the Texas City Sun and The Galveston Daily News—and a stint in the oil and gas industry—he went to work for the Houston Chronicle. It was there, that his lifelong dream of seeing his story on the front page of a major daily paper was recognized. “I remember being in a bagel shop and picking up the paper. The front page caught by eye and I saw ‘by Brandon Williams’ written on it. I got so excited, I started calling everyone I knew. I remember calling my mom, telling her “I’m on the front page of the Chronicle, you HAVE to get a copy!”

However, after having to leave the chronicle, Williams opened up on the fact that he felt he had gotten everything out of the career that he could have. However, in 2009, then editor of The Post—Michael Durisseau—contacted Williams to check up on him. “I told him that I didn’t think I was needed in the sports journalism sector anymore and he told me ‘your city needs you.’ And that is what caused me to come to The Post, with my official start being in August 2009.”

This month, Williams celebrates eight years of working as The Post’s official sports writer and editor. He told me that he has enjoyed meeting and working with the different people that have come through the office doors, and has loved seeing the paper transform over the years. “No matter what else I have done in the last eight years, The Post is always the one. It’s home.”

Along with working at The Post, Williams also does Play By Play for La Marque High School football on Coog Sports Net and at Scout.com on their high-school football recruiting magazine. He has also worked as a writer and editor for their Friday Night Football magazine since 2012.

And sports is a huge passion for William’s entire family. His three nephews—who he says are like the sons he never had—all play(ed) football for La Marque High School. He told me that his proudest moment was when he was able to see his oldest nephew play during the state championship and that he hopes he can do the same for his two younger nephews—a incoming junior and freshman at the high-school.

Having grown up in a Dallas Cowboys family, Williams sites the Philadelphia Eagles and the Boston Red Sox as his favorite sports teams. And as far as where he wants to take his career, he said that “right now, I’m happy with the way things are going.” His plan is to follow life on the journey it takes him. ?