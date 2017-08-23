Jerry Lewis Leaves us...Laughing

Since I was a young child, Martin and Lewis were pretty much standard fare. It seemed like they were in every movie, every TV show; they were just everywhere. His first movie came out the year I was born and his last was in 2016. He was making a movie of some kind almost every year from 1949 until 1972 when he took a little break to direct 23 films, appear on The Tonight Show and he continued with his Muscular Dystrophy Telethon from 1966 until 2009 at which point they had raised 2.9 billion dollars.

He produced 17 movies, is credited with producing 23 Soundtracks, many of which he sang the opening credits and throughout many of the movies in which he was the Producer, Director and Star. He appeared on various Variety shows one hundred and eight-eight times; from The Red Skelton Hour to Jack Parr, Ed Sullivan to The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Jay Leno, Jimmy Fallon, as well as Conan Obrien, David Letterman and of course Saturday Night Live and his own, The Jerry Lewis Show.

He was a close friend of John F Kennedy, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, was the reason Christopher Walken became an actor, and was honored by many for his charitable work. The Los Angeles Times revealed on August 5, 2015 that the Library of Congress received a collection of Jerry Lewis work from himself, including The Day the Clown Cried (1972). Lewis made the Library agree not to screen the movie for ten years. If this is true, the film will be available again in 2025.

Of himself he said, “I was nine all my life. Nine is innocent. Nine has a tremendous sense of humor and nine sees everything.” and “I shall pass through this world but once. Any good, therefore, that I can do or any kindness that I can show to any human being, let me do it now. Let me not defer or neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again! I’m a multi-faceted, talented, wealthy, internationally famous genius. I have an IQ of 190 — that’s supposed to be a genius. People don’t like that. My answer to all my critics is simple: I like me. I like what I’ve become. I’m proud of what I’ve achieved, and I don’t really believe I’ve scratched the surface yet.”

Indeed few like Jerry Lewis, will ever pass this way again. Fragile, funny, tough and serious minded, Jerry Lewis was unique and unforgettable. Would that we could all leave behind us a legacy of laughter, healing and joy.