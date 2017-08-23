TCISD’s Levi Fry receives Foundation grant so students can view solar eclipse

By Melissa Tortorici,

TCISD Communications Director

More than 900 5th and 6th grade students at Levi Fry Intermediate School in Texas City ISD received the opportunity to view the solar eclipse on Monday thanks to a grant sponsored by the TCISD Foundation for the Future.

Fifth grade science teacher, Susan Honicker, wrote an emergency grant to purchase 1,000 pair of NASA approved ISO 12312-2 certified solar eclipse glasses for safely viewing the eclipse. She purchased 30 pair using her own money for her class but then wondered if there was any way the Foundation could fund them.

“I was thinking about how awesome it would be if everyone, not just my class, could see the eclipse,” said Honicker. “The Foundation agreed to fund them and then the other science teachers and I were scrambling to try to find a vendor that could supply us with the safety glasses quickly.”

Students had to return a permission slip from their parents in order to participate in the viewing, which took place in Texas City around 1:18 p.m. This was the first time since 1918 that a solar eclipse is visible on a path across the United States.

“We were so excited to be able to offer this experience to our students,” Honicker said. “Students learn about eclipses in the 5th grade science curriculum and to be able to actually participate in it

is a rare occasion.”

“I hope they remember this experience forever,” she said.

Before going outside to see the solar eclipse, students were provided with safety instructions and watched a safety video.