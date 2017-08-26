Galveston College’s Emergency Management Team made the decision this morning to close the College Friday August 25, Saturday August 26 and Monday August 28 due to weather conditions expected from Hurricane Harvey. The decision was made for the safety of Galveston College faculty, staff and students. Galveston College will continue Late Registration for the 2017 Fall Semester when the decision is made to reopen the College to begin classes.

