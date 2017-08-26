HARVEY UPDATES

The Salvation Army Galveston County Supports Evacuees

As Hurricane Harvey rapidly moves towards the Texas coastline The Salvation Army Galveston County continues to prepare to provide relief and assistance to those in the path of the storm. Galveston County is expected to welcome 200-250 evacuees from the Bolivar Peninsula. The Salvation Army Galveston County will be providing dinner tonight at 6 pm and breakfast tomorrow morning at 8:30 pm at the American Red Cross shelter located at Abundant Life Christian Church in LaMarque.

“Having received a fresh supply of drinking water and clean up kits from our state headquarters in Dallas, we are prepared to meet the needs of our community,” said Capitan Patrick Jones. “We are in contact with city emergency management departments, United Way, American Red Cross, and others and we will meet needs as they arrive.” Residents and/or evacuees wanting shelter from Hurricane Harvey can find shelter and meals at Abundant Life Christian Church.

“We are committed to serving in this community as long as there are needs. We are thankful for the emergency response team of The Salvation Army who will be serving along the entire Gulf Coast during and after this storm,” said Captain Patrick Jones. Donations to support the relief work of The Salvation Army can be made online at www.helpsalvationarmy.org, by phone at 1-800-SAL-ARMY, or checks designated “Hurricane Harvey” can be mailed to PO BOX 1959, Atlanta, GA 30301. For the most up-to-date emergency disaster services news from The Salvation Army in Texas, visit: disaster.salvationarmyusa.org and follow latest updates on Twitter @SalArmyTXEDS and at facebook.com/SalArmyTXEDS.

About The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services

“The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.” While every disaster is unique and creates its own special needs, the core of The Salvation Army’s disaster program consists of several basic services. And while these services address many of the typical needs of a disaster survivor, Salvation Army disaster relief is also flexible. Our services are adapted to the specific needs of individuals and communities and scalable according to the magnitude of the disaster